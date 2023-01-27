Making your own liquor could become legal in Ohio

CLOSE

According to NBC4i, To some bootleggers, legal moonshine might sound like an oxymoron.

But one lawmaker has proposed legislation that would allow Ohioans to distill liquor without a permit from their homes — or their basements, or their garages.

Senate Bill 13, introduced by Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) on Jan. 11, would remove permitting requirements for people seeking to manufacture liquor.

The bill places a limit on distillation: no more than 200 gallons per household per year, or half of that, if only one household member is older than 21. While it does not allow recreational distillers to profit off their product by selling it, shipping is allowed under SB13, as long as the liquor does not leave Ohio.

