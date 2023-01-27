NLE Choppa Talks Viral “LIFE” Quote, Memphis Artists You Need To Know, Why He’s Vegan + More

CLOSE

DJ Quicksilva and Dominique Da Diva had a lot of fun with Memphis own, NLE Choppa. The vegan rapper talks about why he decided to make this change. He also shares that he has some plans for businesses to improve the vegan community. During the interview NLE had a recurrence of his “Life is…” viral quote. What was he really talking about? NLE Choppa breaks it down in the full interview:

NLE Choppa also shares how proud he is to be from Memphis, Tennessee and gives us a few more artists from his hometown that we need to keep an eye on in addition to Glorilla and Gloss Up who on fire right now. NLE Choppa also gives his perspective on social media and why he doesn’t run his instagram. He also opens up about his relationship with Mom as his manager. See all of this plus so much more in the full interview below…

