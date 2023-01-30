The Bijou Star Files: Memphis Police Scorpion Unit Shut Down

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 30, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TYRE NICHOLS MPD SHUTS DOWN SCORPION UNIT …Involved in Brutal Death

The special task force to which all 5 officers involved in Tyre Nichols‘ death belonged is being dismantled for good … an about-face after the top dog said she wouldn’t do it. Read More

TYRE NICHOLS VIDEOS TENSIONS BOIL OVER IN NYC …Protests In Memphis, D.C., L.A., Detroit

Protests over the brutal slaying of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police boiled over in NYC Friday night, but overall the demonstrations were peaceful across the country. Read More

AL SHARPTON TYRE NICHOLS MURDER EVEN ‘MORE EGREGIOUS’ …Because Accused Officers Are Black

Al Sharpton went in on the former Memphis police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols, saying the fact the 5 cops are all Black makes the situation even worse. Read More

TYRE NICHOLS MOM CAN’T BEAR SEEING BODY CAM …Hasn’t Watched, Still Won’t

Tyre Nichols‘ mother can’t bring herself to watch the video of Memphis police beating her son so badly he ended up dying in a hospital — she says it would just be too painful. Read More

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES FLY FOR FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN …Going to the Super Bowl!!!

The Philadelphia Eagles’ wings were working just fine Sunday afternoon — they won the NFC Championship and are on their way to the Super Bowl … which Dr. Jill Biden loves to see. Read More

MARC ANTHONY MARRIES NADIA FERREIRA …In Star-Studded Wedding

Marc Anthony‘s married again — this time saying “I do” to a 23-year-old beauty pageant winner … with a lot of famous friends in tow, sans one key person. Read More

‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ DISSES KAMALA IN BIDEN’S CLASSIFIED DOCS SCANDAL

“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the classified documents scandal engulfing President Biden, but the most biting humor was reserved for his Veep. Read More

COMEDIAN GARY OWEN I WANT BURROW TO SLEEP W/ MY FAMILY…’He’s The Best’

Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow … so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he’d be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!! Read More

DAMAR HAMLIN SPEAKS ON CAMERA FOR FIRST TIME …Since Emergency Incident

Damar Hamlin is speaking to the public for the first time on camera since his life-threatening health scare on the field — and he has a lot to say … including a ton of thank-yous. Read More

TOP AIR FORCE GENERAL Sends Memo …WARNING OF WAR WITH CHINA IN ’25

A top U.S. Air Force official sent a stunning confession to his subordinates this week that warns of a looming war with China that he believes will manifest in the next couple years. Read More

KANYE WEST SUSPECT IN BATTERY INVESTIGATION …After He Grabs, Tosses Photog’s Phone

Kanye West is the named suspect in a battery investigation after a heated exchange with a photographer escalated to the point of Ye grabbing and throwing the woman’s phone. Read More

ROBERT HORRY EJECTED FROM SON’S HS BASKETBALL GAME… For Heckling Refs, ‘You Suck!’

7x NBA champ Robert Horry was ejected from his son’s basketball game Friday night for screaming “you suck” at the referees… Read More

T.J. & AMY ABC TELLS STAFFERS ABOUT EXIT …’A Distraction For So Many Of Us’

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially out at ABC, as we first told you, and now, the network has filled in its entire staff on the decision to let them go. Read More

BLM CO-FOUNDER PATRISSE CULLORS MY COUSIN WAS TASERED TO DEATH… LAPD Needs to Change!!!

Just as Tyre Nichols‘ death puts a spotlight on Memphis cops, the case of Keenan Anderson is doing the same in L.A. … where his death has his family demanding changes in the way cops deploy Tasers. Read More

MATT BARNES FIANCEE’S EX SUES… Over Spitting Incident

The man who Matt Barnes spit on during the 49ers game last weekend is now suing the former NBA champ … alleging the ex-hooper caused him injury, emotional distress and more during the incident. Read More

T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACHOUT AT ABC …Officially Sign Exit Agreements

Sources with direct knowledge tell us both T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have officially signed their exit agreements — which include compensation packages — though we don’t yet know the amount. Read More

JAY LENO I WON’T STOP RIDING MOTORCYCLES …Despite Bone-Breaking Crash

We got this footage of Jay picking up food from Philly’s Best in Burbank one day after the accident. He’s wearing a sling. Read More

PRISCILLA PRESLEY CHALLENGES LISA MARIE’S TRUST …Claims Amendment May Be Fraudulent

Things have gotten almost immediately contentious in the wake of Lisa Marie Presley‘s death. Turns out there’s apparent beef between Lisa’s mom and her oldest daughter. Read More

Kim Kardashian Slams Paparazzi’s Question About Kanye Throwing Phone— ‘Do Not Talk To Me About That In Front Of My Kids!’

Kim Kardashian was spotted with Tristan Thompson leaving their kids’ basketball game when she slammed a question about her ex-husband Kanye West’s run-in with paps and a fan earlier in the day. Read More

La La Anthony Reveals Lesson She Learned After Jumping Into Marriage At A Young Age (Exclusive Video)

On the latest episode of Stepping Into The Shade Room, La La Anthony is talking all about love, life, and parenting with host Thembi. Read More

Florida Teens Threaten To Sue Gov. Ron DeSantis Over Rejection Of AP African American Studies Course

In protest of the Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) administration shooting down plans for an AP African American Studies course, three students—with the support of civil rights attorney Ben Crump—are threatening to sue. Read More

Social Media Reacts To New Beyoncé Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Berlin (Video)

Madame Tussauds Berlin has unveiled its latest wax figure. And it’s none other than Beyonce! Read More

Jury Awards $1M To Portland Woman Who Was Denied Service And Told ‘I Don’t Serve Black People’

A Portland woman is up $1 million after an unfortunate incident of racial discrimination against her. Read More

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Ticket After Being Cut In Line By Rude Stranger

A Florida man won $1 million on a lottery ticket after a rude stranger cut him in line at a Delray Beach grocery store, according to reports. Read More

Brotherly battle: Northeast Ohio natives Travis and Jason Kelce to face off in Super Bowl 2023 as Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

‘It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing against him,’ Travis Kelce said. Read More

Analysis: Mahomes, Hurts set for historic matchup

It’s fitting that a season which began with 11 Black QBs starting in Week 1 will end with a historic matchup. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Jokes About His Break-Up With Lori Harvey During ‘SNL’ Monologue

It’s a year of debuts for Michael B. Jordan. Read More

Empire State Building Lights up Green After Eagles Win and People Are Furious

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl, a feat that was celebrated by an unlikely source. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com