Big Up / Let Down: Black Photogs Get A Disney Doll Deal + Kenya Barris’ N-Word Hot Take

It’s time for another “Big Up / Let Down,” where Amanda sends props to the winners of the world while also giving, in the words of cohost Nailz, “crap for those who did something wack.”

Starting off with the “Big Up,” peep the quick clip below to see why Amanda gave a huge shoutout to the Black visual duo of CreativeSoul Photography that just nabbed the deal of a lifetime with Disney.

The “Let Down,” well, that’s a bit more unfortunate as it deals with one of our Black pioneers in Hollywood making a very hot take when it comes to the N-Word debate and who should/shouldn’t use it.

Watch this week’s breakdown of “Big Up / Let Down” below on The Amanda Seales Show:

