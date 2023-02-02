The Bijou Star Files: Tiffany Haddish Responds To ‘GT2’ Hate

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 2, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TIFFANY HADDISH I’M DOING ‘GT2’ IF MY COSTARS WANT ME …Screw What Other People Think

Tiffany Haddish says she’s shocked there’s a push to get her written out of the long-anticipated “Girls Trip” sequel — but she’s defiant, telling us there’s no way she’d miss it … no matter what Twitter haters think. Read More

49ERS’ FRED WARNER WIFE DIDN’T ‘FEEL SAFE’ AT EAGLES GAME… I’m Never Going Back!!

The wife of 49ers star Fred Warner won’t be showing up to Eagles games in the future after she says Philly fans treated her horribly, berating her during the NFC Championship game, and it made her feel unsafe. Read More

NBA YOUNGBOY I Hate My ‘Murder’ Raps …CONVERTING TO MORMONISM SOON!!!

NBA YoungBoy released 8 full-length projects in 2022, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be cosigning his own catalog in the near future. Read More

TYRE NICHOLS MEMPHIS FUNERAL …Al Sharpton Invokes MLK, Parents Call on Federal Law

Tyre Nichols‘ life and memory were honored Wednesday at a public funeral held in Memphis after he was brutalized by police officers there … and a lot of powerful sentiments were shared, including the notion that change needs to come in the form of legislation. Read More

YE AND WIFEY ENJOY DATE NIGHT …No Face Shots, Please!!!

Kanye West is taking his new wife out on the town — but he doesn’t wanna be seen while he’s doing it, which is why he’s back in full face covering mode. Read More

VERMONT YOUTH BASKETBALL 60-YEAR-OLD DEAD AFTER FIGHT AT GAME… Police Investigating

A 60-year-old man died following a wild brawl at a middle school basketball game in Vermont on Tuesday night … and now, cops say they’re investigating it all. Read More

19-YEAR-OLD TIKTOKER ARRESTED FOR RUNNING GOFUNDME SCAM …Over Fake Cancer Diagnosis

A 19-year-old has been arrested and booked in Iowa for what cops say was a phony charity scam that raked in tens of thousands … all from people who believed she had cancer. Read More

TOM BRADY NOT IN FOX SPORTS’ SUPER BOWL PLANS… Didn’t Know About Retirement Decision

Tom Brady won’t be jumping headfirst into his broadcasting gig with FOX Sports — the newly retired NFL legend is not part of the network’s plans for Super Bowl coverage next weekend … Read More

GOV. RON DESANTIS College Board Backs Down IN BATTLE OVER AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDIES

The College Board is caving to pressure from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to water down an Advanced Placement high school course on African American studies. Read More

EAGLES’ JOSH SILLS ALLEGEDLY FORCED WOMAN TO PERFORM ORAL SEX IN TRUCK

The NFL has placed Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List in wake of the charges … meaning the Eagles lineman will not be allowed to practice, play in games, or travel with the team until he’s off of it. Read More

TOM BRADY I’M RETIRING… Gisele Sends Best Wishes

Tom Brady‘s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, reacted to the quarterback’s announcement … saying, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.” Read More

Keke Palmer Humorously Recalls Finding Out She Was Pregnant

On the heels of her “Once Upon A Baby”-themed shower, Keke Palmer is sharing more information about her pregnancy. Read More

Beyhive Reacts To Beyoncé Announcing ‘Renaissance’ Tour At Start Of Black History Month: ‘We Just Paid Our Rent!’

Feb. 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month, and Beyoncé commemorated the occasion by announcing the dates for her highly-anticipated Renaissance tour! Read More

Bus Driver & Another Adult Face Battery Charge After Viral Video Shows Violent Altercation At Bus Stop

An elementary school bus driver has been charged with battery after a viral video showed her refusing to let students off at their stop. Read More

6-Year-Old Orders $1,000 of Food From Grubhub on Father’s Phone

A Michigan man was confused when a food delivery from Grubhub arrived at the front door of his family’s home around 9 p.m. Saturday night. He never placed an order. Read More

Vanessa Bryant Teases Unreleased Black History Month Kobe Sneakers

Vanessa Bryant just showed the unreleased Kobe Bryant sneakers Mamba fans have been waiting for. Read More

Beyoncé Just Announced Her Renaissance Tour, Beyhive Are You Ready? Here’s How You Can Get Your Hands on Pre-Sale Tickets

Beyhive, get your wallets ready because the Renaissance tour is coming a lot sooner than you think. Read More

Serena Williams Speaks Out About Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Slap: “We’re All Human”

Serena Williams is finally speaking out on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Read More

Lizzo Unveils Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds [Video]

Lizzo has met her double. Read More

Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Returns to Streaming Services Again

For a year, Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking solo debut record, The Chronic, has been unavailable to stream.Read More

Vanilla Ice Recalls Shutting Down Madonna’s Marriage Proposal: Things Were Going So Crazy And Fast

Vanilla Ice is reflecting on his past relationship with Madonna. Read More

DJ Mustard Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife $19k A Month In Child Support After She Requested $80k

DJ Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry are working to settle their child support battle privately. Read More

NE-YO DIVORCE FINALIZED …Shared Custody, Assets Split

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife just finalized their divorce, and the terms call for him to keep 3 of their 4 homes and a Bentley … while forking over a bunch of money to even things out. Read More

