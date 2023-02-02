Missy Elliott Looks Supa Dupa Fly As She Celebrates Her 2023 Nomination To The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

CLOSE

Missy Elliott receiving her flowers is our favorite thing to see. The musical genius and icon took to Instagram to announce she is a 2023 nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

It’s not a surprise that Missy Elliott is a 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She and her crew dominated the 90’s and 2000s music scene. Tunes like “The Rain” and “Get Your Freak On” made indelible impressions on the music industry and have influenced a generation of hitmakers. Not only has Elliott made bomb music for herself, but she’s also responsible for producing popular jingles for talented artists such as the late Aaliyah, Destiny’s Child, Tweet, Ciara, and the list goes on.

Elliott took to her Instagram page to subtly announce her nomination by posting a sleek video of her slaying on a runway. The graphics on the video read “2023 Nominee Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” Elliott’s silhouette first appears in the video then her full body image is displayed. The “Beep Me 911” singer looked fabulous as she strutted down the catwalk in a crocodile-print skirt that she later ripped off to reveal a fitted, full bodysuit. The underscore of the flick featured Elliott’s produced record “Turn Da Lights Off” by Tweet.

Elliott shares this prestigious nomination with The Spinners and A Tribe Called Quest.

For more information on the nominees or to cast your vote, click here.

