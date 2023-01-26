CLOSE

Gotta give it to him . . . Chris has been doing good staying out of the negative light these days but dammit here comes the IRS! Talking about Chris owes hella dollars from 2022!

So how much money exactly are we talking? I’m hearing Chris got slapped with not one but 2 federal tax liens. One lien was in the amount of $2,245,561.50 (I mean damn that one alone is just…good lawd) and the other is for the amount of $1,059,967.78. But hold on now — that isn’t it! The state of CA allegedly filed a state lien on him too — this one over $700K!

Hopefully he’s already preparing these funds for the pay-up otherwise they might be coming for that new outdoor shopping mall outside his crib! Sike. . .it’s just his closet but still!

Chris Brown In IRS Trouble?! Owes Over $4 Million In Back Taxes? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com