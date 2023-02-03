The Hot Spot: How Will Ticketmaster Handle Demand Overload For Beyoncé Tickets [WATCH]

CLOSE

Since the moment Beyoncé dropped off the announcement about her upcoming tour on Instagram, fans have been saving up and clamoring for their chance to get their hands on a pair of tickets for the 2023 Renaissance Tour taking place this summer.

The good news is this is actually happening, the bad news, actually getting ahold of tickets, which has become such a problem Senators heard testimony on the matter in January, when lawmakers questioned Live Nation’s chief financial officer, Joe Berchtold, details CNBC.

Da Brat details what their latest plans are to avoid these issues again because ticket demands are “800% higher than actually available.”

In a statement published on its website, Ticketmaster is already warning that many fans will have a tough time securing tickets:

“Fan demand already exceeds the number of tickets available by more than 800% based on the registration numbers in the Group A cities,” reads the statement. “It is expected that many interested fans may not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”

Plus Lizzo gets a win in court, the iconic Titanic scene is put to a scientific test, and once again Mariah Carey sees more musical success, and no it’s not because the Christmas season just passed!

Catch up on all this in The Hot Spot on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

