Exclusive: Dominique Thorne, A Hero In ‘Ironheart’ And For Cold & Flu Season

A superhero both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in real life, actress Dominique Thorne is shaping up to be one of the brightest stars coming out of Young Black Hollywood.

She proved the former in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever as Riri Williams, who becomes the coveted Ironheart that carries on Ironman’s legacy. That journey will continue in her own namesake series (see official trailer above), set to arrive in the near future on Disney+. However, there was one major issue here in the real world that needed to be addressed first, which involved fighting some real-life ghouls — you might know them better as germs.

We got a chance to chop it up with Thorne in the midst of her work at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. She’s a new ambassador for Puffs Power Pals (seen above) in an effort to fight the incoming cold & flu season. It’s her personal mission to make sure the core Ironheart fanbase — Dominique loves the kids! — is properly protected during one of the most trying times of the year when it comes to all of our health.

That real-life donation of $25,000 by way of Puffs isn’t anything to sneeze at either, and they even gave out a staggering (we assume when stacked!) 3,500 boxes of Puffs Ultra Soft to all the kiddos of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

It only took us a few minutes to see that she’s got what it takes to make all of it happen, but we’ll let you see for yourselves by taking a look at our virtual conversation.

Watch our exclusive interview with action star Dominique Thorne of Black Panther 2 and Ironheart, and see how she’s making heroic moves in real-life with the Puffs Power Pals. You’ll also hear her explain why being a positive Black role model specifically goes all the way back to her love of being a big sister:

