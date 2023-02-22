CLOSE

Lizzo might’ve missed New York and Paris Fashion Week, but she was stylishly present to kick off Milan’s week-long runway fete. The About Damn Time crooner served looks as she stepped out for a night on the town in the Italian city.

The Yitty brand owner posted a video of herself to her Instagram page, and she looks amazing! She wore a pink, orange, and yellow plaid Gucci mini dress, a matching jacket with black trim, black sunglasses, and gold pumps. Lizzo’s Gucci look was styled by Reginald Reisman and tailored by Matthew Wreisman.

Although the singer captioned her post, “Milan for the night,” we’re hoping we get a few stylish photo-ops of her sitting front row, living her best life. Lizzo puts on for the girls when it comes to fashion, and we love to see it!

During her night out, the Grammy-award-winning singer ran into the queen of fashion week, Anna Wintour. The two snapped a selfie together, which Lizzo posted to her Instagram page.

“Look who I ran into!!!!” she wrote with excitement. Both Wintour and Lizzo posed for the camera in black sunglasses, and the British journalist and Editor in Chief of Vogue Magazine flashed her version of a smile.

Lizzo is running with the fashion girlies, and we love this for her. What do you think? Are you feeling her look?

Lizzo Serves ‘Clueless’ Vibes In A Plaid Gucci Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com