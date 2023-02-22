Mo’Nique’s Making Her Stand-Up Special Return To Netflix

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Oscar winning actress/comedian Mo’Nique has been through some stuff, since ‘Precious’, from alleged black balling to calling for boycotts, however precious babies that was then and this is now.

Mo’Nique slayed ‘The Reading’ on BET+ after reuniting with Lee Daniels now Mo’Nique is taking center stage on the platform from which Mo’Nique demanded respect for her first love, comedy.

Today, Netflix announced Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique is back with a new stand-up special titled My Name is Mo’Nique, which will hit the digital streaming platform in April.

My Name is Mo’Nique filmed at Georgia State University’s Rialto Center for the Arts in Atlanta, is directed by L. Frazier, with Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks as executive producer, drops on Netflix April 4, 2023.

Take a look at behind the scenes of My Name is Mo’Nique below.