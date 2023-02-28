Deon Sanders Recruitment Playbook Has Offended People

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Deon Sanders ruffled some feathers when he left the extremely successful HBCU, Jackson State Football team after two years to join The Colorado Buffaloes football program that represents the University of Colorado Boulder in college football at the NCAA Division I level.

The debate was he wrong to bail on Jackson State that Neon Deon brought a lot of attention and coins too, to expand his coins as well as his new found coaching career.

After a recent interview Deon Sanders appears to have ruffled a few feathers after revealing the keys to his success in recruiting football players to his program.

In a recent interview with “The Rich Eisen Show,” Deon Sanders opened up about the guidelines he uses while scouting for prospective players. For offense:

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different,” “We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.”

As for his defense:

“Defensive linemen is totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch,” “I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it. It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it.”

Is coach Deon Sanders recruitment strategy offensive or nah?

Take a look at the interview below.