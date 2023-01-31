Lil Wayne is coming to Cleveland’s House of Blues as part of his ‘Welcome To The Carter Tour’. The show is on April 28.
Tunechi took to his social media this morning to announce the new tour, which kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wraps on May 13 in Los Angeles, California. There are currently 14 stops scheduled along the way.
According to reports, general tickets are expected to go on sale Friday at 10 am.
Lil Wayne is Coming To Cleveland’s House of Blues was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
