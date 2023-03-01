HomeEntertainment News

Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Full Body Workout

Workout Wednesday

Source: Tracey Brown / Canva

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the Full Body Workout Routine

5 Exercises – 15 each Xs 4 Rounds

*Single Leg lunge w/DB press

*Pliet Squat with DB swing to Frontal raise

*Single Arm Lawnmower

*Overhead Sit-up press

*Singl arm tricep kickback

