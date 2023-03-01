Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Full Body Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the Full Body Workout Routine
5 Exercises – 15 each Xs 4 Rounds
*Single Leg lunge w/DB press
*Pliet Squat with DB swing to Frontal raise
*Single Arm Lawnmower
*Overhead Sit-up press
*Singl arm tricep kickback
Check out the tutorial video below
-
