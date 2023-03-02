The Bijou Star Files: Draymond Green Wants BHM To End

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 2, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

DRAYMOND GREEN CALLS TO END BLACK HISTORY MONTH …’Teach My History’ All Year

Draymond Green wants Black History Month to be a thing of the past … delivering a powerful speech to make his case, saying, “Why we gotta keep getting the shortest month to celebrate our history?” Read More

‘RHOA’ STAR DREW SIDORAACCUSES HUSBAND OF CHEATING & ABUSE In New Divorce Filing

Drew Sidora is laying out exactly why she’s calling it quits with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, accusing him of cheating, abuse and messing with her finances. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT LOSES HIS COOL IN DJ BOOTH In Moments Leading Up To Alleged Assault

Video from the club shows the alleged damage Travis made to one of the venue’s video boards.

Read More

MATTHEW LAWRENCE & CHILLI LOCKIN’ LIPS DURING AIRPORT PICK UP…A Red Light Special!?!

Matthew Lawerence and Chilli are hot and heavy, and they don’t care who knows it …as evidenced by their emphatic PDA at a Los Angeles airport. Read More

RAY J Giving It Another Shot With Princess Love …ASKS COURT TO CALL OFF DIVORCE, AGAIN!!!

Ray J is making it very clear, both publicly and now legally, he isn’t ready to give up on his marriage with Princess Love … asking the court to once again throw out his divorce. Read More

MICHAEL IRVIN Another Big Win In Court …MARRIOTT MUST TURN OVER VIDEO

Michael Irvin has scored yet another big W in his civil case with Marriott … a second judge — this time a federal one — has ruled the hotel giant must turn over any video it has that shows the NFL legend with his misconduct accuser on one of its properties last month. Read More

JA MORANT ALLEGEDLY FLASHED GUN AT TEEN… After Pickup Game Fight

New troubling allegations surrounding the alleged pickup basketball brawl between Ja Morant and a teenage boy in July … with the young hooper claiming the Memphis Grizzlies superstar flashed a gun at him during the altercation. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS TAKES NEARLY $2 MILLION ‘L’ …In Calabasas Home Sale

Britney Spears‘ quick decision to buy, and then turn around and sell, her new home is creating a significant financial loss for the singer. Read More

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS DOG GOES #2 ON BASKETBALL COURT… During Halftime Show

When you gotta go, ya gotta go … and that’s exactly what one adorable pooch did while performing during the halftime performance at a college basketball game!! Read More

VIC MENSA SLEEPIN’ OUTSIDE IN CHI-TOWN …Raises $$$ For Homeless

Vic Mensa spent a night out in the cold to help raise awareness and combat the growing homeless crisis in his home city. Read More

JUSTIN BIEBER CANCELS REMAINING ‘JUSTICE’ WORLD TOUR CONCERTS

Justin Bieber has fully canceled his world tour … and it almost certainly aligns with a growing mental health movement to pump the brakes when an artist is struggling. Read More

ST. LOUIS EXECUTION-STYLE MURDER GUNMAN SHOOTS HOMELESS MAN POINT BLANK IN THE HEAD

A gunman casually executed a homeless person on a St. Louis street in broad daylight … and the horrifying attack was all caught on video. Read More

LARSA PIPPEN Yes, I’ve Met The Parents MJ OKAY W/ ME DATING MARCUS

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have reached the “meet the parents” level of their relationship … which means Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife spoke face-to-face with Michael Jordan about dating his son — and apparently, the G.O.A.T. is totally cool with it. Read More

Birdman Says CEOs Should Be Celebrated For Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary: ‘Respek Our Hustle’

With the 50th anniversary of hip hop coming up this summer, Birdman is speaking his mind on how rap stars aren’t the only ones who deserve recognition. Specifically, he asserts that music executives deserve their flowers, too. Read More

Black Grandmother Assaulted In Houston Grocery Store By White Employees Over Found $50 Bill | TSR Investigates

A 65-year-old Black grandmother battling cancer thought it was her lucky day when she found 50 dollars on the floor of her local Houston-area grocery store. However, she ended up being assaulted by three white employees instead. Read More

Woman Reportedly Cuts Off Boyfriend’s Penis After He Threatened To Leak Their Sex Tapes (MUGSHOT)

An Indonesian woman reportedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis after he threatened to release their sex tapes in an effort to blackmail her into sleeping with him again. Read More

Missouri Pastor Says He Thwarted Robbery With Prayer: ‘They Felt The Power Of God’

A pastor in Ferguson, Missouri, is making headlines over his account of how he and his congregants allegedly stopped a robbery through the power of prayer! Read More

Damson Idris Says He Bumped Snoop Dogg ‘Every Single Day’ To Get Into Character For ‘Snowfall’

During a recent sit-down with Elle, Damson Idris reflected on just how impactful Snoop Dogg‘s music has been in developing his Snowfall character. Read More

OTF Doodie Lo Says His “Ultimate Goal Is To Spread Awareness To Those Innocent Of False Accusations” After Winning Defamation Lawsuit Against FTN Bae (Exclusive Details)

OTF Doodie Lo is celebrating his legal victory and his name being cleared following a public war with his ex-girlfriend, FTN Bae following false allegations that he sexually abused her son. Read More

Proposed Oregon Law Would Give Homeless and Low-Income Individuals $1K a Month With No Strings Attached

Oregon is considering a bill that would provide homeless and low-income individuals with $1000 a month in universal basic income. Read More

Ballerific Fashion: Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Collab to Return

Wednesday, sportswear brand Puma hinted at the return of their Fenty x Puma collab with Rihanna. Read More

Former ‘RHOA’ Star Peter Thomas Found Not Guilty After Being Accused of Assaulting Woman in Baltimore Bar [Video]

“Real Housewives Atlanta” alum and ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, Peter Thomas, was found not guilty on Wednesday of drunkenly attacking a customer at the Bar One restaurant he co-owns in Baltimore. Read More

Self-Flying Planes May Be The Future Of Commercial Airlines

Self-flying planes? Eh! Aircraft manufacturers are working to bring self-flying planes to commercial aviation, and it may be sooner than we think. Read More

Ex-Tennessee Cop Files Lawsuit Claiming She Slept With Multiple Colleagues Because She Was “Sexually Groomed”

An ex-Tennessee police officer who embarked on wild sexcapades with fellow officers filed a lawsuit claiming that she was “sexually groomed” by the men. Read More

Harry and Meghan Asked to Leave UK Home, Furthering Rift with the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting the Royal Family are inching closer to severing all ties with the couple. Read More

Wanda Sykes Made a Fan Laugh So Hard He Nearly Choked to Death: ‘There’s Always Alcohol Involved’ [Video]

A Wanda Sykes fan almost laughed to death at one of her comedy shows. Read More

WILLIE MCGINEST CHARGED WITH 2 FELONIES… Over Restaurant Attack

Willie McGinest is now facing serious time behind bars for his role in a December restaurant beatdown … Read More

50 Cent Accused Of Confronting Ex-Drug Lord Claiming ‘Power’ Series Is About His Life Over $1B Lawsuit

50 Cent is known to settle his drama in the courtroom, but this time he allegedly chose to take matters into his own hands. Read More

