On Friday morning, a student at Cleveland’s Collinwood High School was arrested for having a gun.
During the “routine search” just outside of the school, the firearm was discovered. The student’s name has not been released.
This comes just a month after a student at another Cleveland high school was shot and killed at a nearby bus stop.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
FOX 8 initially reported this story.
From FOX 8:
This comes just weeks after a student who may have been targeted in a shooting took shelter inside the school.
The school was placed on lockdown on February 16. No one was hurt.
To finish this report from FOX 8, [click here].
The Latest:
- Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
- C-Murder On A Hunger Strike Protesting Prison Conditions
- Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special
- Gun Found on Student at Collinwood High School in Cleveland
- Browns Home Games For Upcoming Season Revealed
- Meet Kym Sellers Family First Storm Shyanne Sellers [VIDEO]
- Maryland Mayor Arrested On 56 Counts Of Child Pornography
- The Bijou Star Files: CeCe Winans Turned Down Whitney Houston
- ‘What’s Your Point’ With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams: Will The Supreme Court Shoot Down Student Loan Debt Relief?
- Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
-
Here's Where to Find the Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
-
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Clowns His New Boo On The Gram
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life after Racist Comments
-
WZAK has a special invitation for you…
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards