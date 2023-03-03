Cardi B and Offset’s brand new meal at McDonald’s is meeting backlash from several franchise owners of the popular fast food restaurant. Opposition comes from owners who say the rap couple doesn’t align with the company’s values.
The date-night-themed meal comes with a Quarterpounder With Cheese, Cheeseburger, large fry, two drinks, bbq sauce, and an apple pie.
The disgruntled owners claim that the couple’s rap lyrics are of large concern when trying to push meals to typical families. According to the Wall Street Journal, some restaurants refused to promote and sell the meal.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Have you tried the new meal from McDonald’s? Or are you going to boycott it as well!?
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
- C-Murder On A Hunger Strike Protesting Prison Conditions
- Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special
- Gun Found on Student at Collinwood High School in Cleveland
- Browns Home Games For Upcoming Season Revealed
- Meet Kym Sellers Family First Storm Shyanne Sellers [VIDEO]
- Maryland Mayor Arrested On 56 Counts Of Child Pornography
- The Bijou Star Files: CeCe Winans Turned Down Whitney Houston
- ‘What’s Your Point’ With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams: Will The Supreme Court Shoot Down Student Loan Debt Relief?
- Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Here's Where to Find the Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
-
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Clowns His New Boo On The Gram
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life after Racist Comments
-
WZAK has a special invitation for you…
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards