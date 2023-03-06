Patrick Mahomes Brother Under Investigation for Sexual Assault

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

People live for the Gram and peoples free live can be over just as easily because of a video that makes it to the Gram.

Patrick Mahomes should be living his best life kicking it at Disney without a care in the world after winning the Super Bowl. However it seems that Patrick Mahomes nerves might be a little rattled after the hearing that his little brother Jackson Mahomes is under investigation for sexual assault.

Police are investigating allegations that Jackson Mahomes, 22, assaulted a waiter and the owner of an Overland Park restaurant last weekend. In separate incidents, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes allegedly shoved the 19-year-old male waiter more than once and later forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge. The report came with a video of the alleged assault. (see below)

In a statement from Jackson Mahomes attorney Brandan Davies: