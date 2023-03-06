Patrick Mahomes Brother Under Investigation for Sexual Assault

People live for the Gram and peoples free live can be over just as easily because of a video that makes it to the Gram.
Patrick Mahomes should be living his best life kicking it at Disney without a care in the world after winning the Super Bowl. However it seems that Patrick Mahomes nerves might be a little rattled after the hearing that his little brother Jackson Mahomes is under investigation for sexual assault.
Police are investigating allegations that Jackson Mahomes, 22, assaulted a waiter and the owner of an Overland Park restaurant last weekend. In separate incidents, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes allegedly shoved the 19-year-old male waiter more than once and later forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge. The report came with a video of the alleged assault. (see below)
In a statement from Jackson Mahomes attorney Brandan Davies:
“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”
