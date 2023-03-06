The Bijou Star Files: Was Chris Rock Wrong or Nah?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 6, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CHRIS ROCK SLAMS WILL SMITH FOR OSCARS SLAP …Calls ‘Suge’ Smith A ‘Bitch!’

It took nearly a year…but Chris Rock finally went all in on Will Smith for slapping him on stage at The Oscars, roasting the actor while calling him a “bitch.” Read More

Chris Rock Takes Jabs At Royal Family In Netflix Special, Questions Meghan Markle’s Racism Claims

Chris Rock is gaining a lot of attention following the release of his Netflix special over the weekend. Read More

ACTIVIST ERIN BROCKOVICH EAST PALESTINE’S A MESS, PEOPLE PISSED… IDK If Biden Should Go

Erin Brockovich — the famous paralegal turned activist who helped a massive PG&E scandal in the ’90s — has seen the aftermath in East Palestine … and according to her, it’s grim. Read More

KING CHARLES INVITES H&M TO CORONATION …Undecided on Attending

King Charles III has officially extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — asking them to be among his guests at the Coronation, but the couple’s saying … eh, maybe. Read More

VICTORIA’S SECRET ICONIC FASHION SHOW RETURNING …But Gonna Be a Lil’ Different

Victoria’s Secret hasn’t hosted its annual fashion show in years, but it’s coming back soon … except now — brace yourselves, cancel culture vultures — it might return in a “woke” form. Read More

TRAVIS KELCE HILARIOUS ‘SNL’ MONOLOGUE… With Mahomes Impression, Jason Cameo

Travis Kelce just took the stage at Studio 8H … and the Kansas City Chiefs superstar crushed his “Saturday Night Live” monologue — hilariously mocking Patrick Mahomes in the process. Read More

109-YEAR-OLD MAN Screw The Cake …BRING ON THE BELLY DANCER!!!

One of the oldest men living in the U.S. had the celebration of a lifetime, ringing in his big 109th birthday with the help of a belly dancer!!! Read More

DREW SIDORA BRINGING DIVORCE DRAMA ON CAMERA For New ‘RHOA’ Season!!!

Drew Sidora will be serving hot tea on her divorce for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” … we’ve learned producers brought cameras out again to capture the fallout from her explosive allegations. Read More

TRUMP WORKSHOPPING NEW DESANTIS NICKNAMES Including ‘Tiny D’: Report

Donald Trump still doesn’t have quite the right insult to hurl at his political foe Ron DeSantis— but according to a new report, he’s got a bright idea … one that’s members only. Read More

CARDI & OFFSET MCDONALD’S AD SOME OWNERS NOT LOVIN’ IT …Mickey D’s Doubles Down

A rep for Mickey D’s says, “McDonald’s stands behind our partnership with Cardi B and Offset. They have been incredible partners and we support them as a family.” Read More

JA MORANT APOLOGIZES FOR GUN VIDEO… Vows To Seek Help

Ja Morant is breaking his silence on the video … taking full responsibility and apologizing to his family, fans, the Grizzlies and the city of Memphis for his actions in a statement released minutes ago. Read More

‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ STAR ISAIAH WASHINGTON ENDING ACTING CAREER …Blames “Haters” And “Provocateurs”

Isaiah Washington says he’s calling it quits on his acting career and is heading for early retirement. Read More

WILD HIGH-SPEED POLICE PURSUIT TEENS CRASH THROUGH OVERPASS IN STOLEN CAR …Caught On Video

Two teens led police on a wild high-speed car chase through Minneapolis that ended with them crashing through an overpass railing and tumbling down an embankment … and it was all caught on video. Read More

STEVEN SPIELBERG THERE’S LIFE OUT THERE!!! And Our Government Is Hiding It From Us

Steven Spielberg says the U.S. government is hiding info about UFOs from you and everyone else in the country. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN CANCEROUS LESION REMOVED …Ahead of Re-Election Bid

President Biden‘s fully recovered from a brush with cancer he had last month … according to doctors who are giving him the all-clear. Read More

LEBRON JAMES Hits Son’s Playoff Game …BRONNY GOES OFF IN FRONT OF DAD!!!

LeBron James‘ foot injury didn’t stop him from going to Bronny‘s playoff game on Thursday night … and he’s sure as hell glad that was the case, ’cause he got to see his kid go OFF in a thriller!! Read More

ALEX MURDAUGH SENTENCED TO LIFE Judge Suggests Death Penalty Was Right Punishment

Alex Murdaugh will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murders of his wife and son … and the judge seemed to say the death penalty might have been more appropriate. Read More

Twitter Reacts To Chris Rock Allegedly Addressing Will Smith Slap With ‘Emancipation’ Joke

Nearly one year after the “Slapgate” incident with Will Smith at the Oscars, Chris Rock is allegedly incorporating some jokey-jokes about the matter into his recent stand-up routines. However, various Twitter users don’t appear to be here for his supposed antics! Read More

Two Kentucky Co-Workers Hit Jackpot On Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket On Lunch Break

Two Kentucky co-workers hit the jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket during their break, the state lottery revealed on Tuesday. Read More

Jadakiss Says Record Labels Should Be Blamed For Violent Rap Lyrics: ‘They Gamblin’ On You To Do Something Dumb’

Jadakiss is sharing his thoughts on the subject of violence within rap, and he says that, while the artists themselves typically get the blame, the record labels bear some responsibility as well. Read More

Oprah Winfrey Reportedly Purchases 870 Acres Of Maui Land For Nearly $6.6M

Oprah Winfrey has reportedly purchased 870 acres of land in Kalu, a district in Maui, Hawaii, Read More

Magic Johnson Praises Son EJ For ‘Saving A Lot Of People’s Lives’: ‘I’m Really Proud Of Him’

Magic Johnson is showing some love to his 30-year-old son, EJ Johnson, by acknowledging how much of a difference he’s making in other people’s lives! Read More

WATCH: Family Of Shanquella Robinson Call On President Biden, State Department To Intervene Months After Her Murder

It’s been about five months since Shanquella Robinson was killed while on vacation in Mexico with a group of friends, and justice has still managed to elude her family, and now her family is asking President Biden, the U.S. State Department, and other high-level diplomats to intervene. Read More

Tennessee Cop Files Lawsuit Fighting Sex Scandal That Got Her Fired: ‘I Was Sexually Groomed’ By Bosses

Tennessee police officer Maegan Hall is claiming she is a victim of the alleged sexual misconduct that got her fired. Read More

Man Sets Clothing On Fire At New Jersey Walmart In An Effort To Distract Workers And Steal A TV, Police Say

A New Jersey man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants reportedly set a pile of clothes on fire inside a Walmart Sunday morning, in an effort to distract workers so he could steal a TV. Read More

Nicki Minaj Announces Launch of Record Label, Reveals Roster

Nicki Minaj announced the official launch of her own record label on the latest episode of Queen Radio. Read More

‘Creed III’ Scores Biggest Sports Film Box Office Opening Ever With $58.7 Million Weekend

The latest installment in the Michael B. Jordan-starring Creed franchise has scored the biggest opening weekend for a sports film. Read More

Cardi B and Megan The Stallion Have Expressed Interest in Starring In ‘B.A.P.S.’ Remake

Robert Townsend’s B.A.P.S. starring Halle Berry and the late Natalie Desselle-Reid, became a classic staple for Black culture upon its 1997 release. So it’s no wonder Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B want in on a possible reboot. Read More

31-Year-Old Colorado Woman Who Became Pregnant With 13-Year-Old Boy’s Baby To Avoid Jail Time Under Plea Deal

A 31-year-old Colorado woman will not see any jail time under a plea deal over the sexual relationship she carried on with a 13-year-old boy that resulted in a pregnancy. Read More

Ford Files Patent For Self-Repossessing Cars, Cars Will Drive Themselves To Junkyards Over Missed Payments

Ford wants their money, and the company is taking extreme measures to see that they get it by filing a patent for self-repossessing. Read More

Trick Daddy Says He Takes Sit Down Baths To Make Sure His Rectum Is Clean For Intimate Pleasure: I’m A Pleaser, But I’m Down With The ‘Eat A Booty Gang’

Rap star Trick Daddy is once again sharing more about his sex life. Read More

Former ‘RHOP’ Star Katie Rost Suggests She May File A $2 Million Lawsuit Against Charrisse Jackson For Allegedly Paying A Blogger To Write About Their Sexual Encounter: She Admitted It

The Potomac drama is certainly brewing! Read More

Tisha Campbell Shares Why She Chose To Help Gabrielle Union Early On In Her Career By Paying For Her Therapy: I Want Her To Win, I Want My Sisters To Win

Gabrielle Union has a lot of people rooting for her success, including fellow actress Tisha Campbell. Read More

GloRilla’s Ex-Bodyguard Alleges He Was Fired For Refusing To Fight Angry Fan Who Threw A Drink At The Rapper: ‘That’s Called Assault Charge!’

GloRilla’s former bodyguard wasn’t willing to risk his career over a little dispute. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com