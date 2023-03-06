CLOSE

Janelle Monae is in her bad-b*tch era, and it shows. The singer and actress was put under the microscope not too long ago because of her black and white style motif. Fans began to notice Monae embracing sexier red-carpet looks with a hint of color, and they were impressed. Truth be told, the artist always oozed sex appeal, even in a three-piece black and white suit.

Monae took her responsibility as a style chameleon and icon seriously at the 5th annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood.

The I Like That singer looked radiant in a black and gold Gaurav Gupta mini dress. The frock featured cutout detailing on the torso and an elaborate single-shoulder sleeve that started from the waistline and traveled over the bust to the back of the dress.

Monae opted for a classic soft glam look and pulled her hair back into a flawless top-knot bun. She went for minimal accessories, which kept the focus on her jaw-dropping dress. We stan!

The Glass Onion actress has a robust and diverse fashion range. She can be fully covered or wear a sexy cocktail dress and still look amazing. We love that she’s always true to herself no matter what she puts on. What do you think?

Janelle Monae Is A Golden Goddess At The American Black Film Festival Honors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com