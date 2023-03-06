Several car thieves in Middleburg Heights stole multiple high-end vehicles off the lot of a local car shop over the weekend.
After the cleaning crew arrived early Saturday morning, it was discovered that three luxury vehicles at the BMW dealership on Pearl Rd – a 2019 Audi Q8, a 2020 BMW X3, and a 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG – were all taken. The combined total of all three vehicles reaches more than $185,000.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
It’s suspected that two men broke into the dealership, while a third one met them in the parking lot. All three men took a vehicle.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
- Ohio Has Had 5 Train Derailments in the Last 6 Months
- Middleburg Hts Car Thieves Snatch Audi, Benz and BMW Off Car Lot
- Chaka Khan Is Apologizing For Getting Caught Up In Shade
- Jill Biden On Mental Presidential Competency Tests, Ja Morant Suspended & More [WATCH]
- The Bijou Star Files: Was Chris Rock Wrong or Nah?
- Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour With Baltimore Stop
- Kerry Washington Wears Whitney Houston’s Famous Marc Bouwer Dress To The ABFF Awards
- Janelle Monae Is A Golden Goddess At The American Black Film Festival Honors
- Medical Minute With Dr. Mel: An Artificial Sweetener Bad For Your Heart?
-
Here's Where to Find the Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Clowns His New Boo On The Gram
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life after Racist Comments
-
WZAK has a special invitation for you…