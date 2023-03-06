Middleburg Hts Car Thieves Snatch Audi, Benz and BMW Off Car Lot

CLOSE

Several car thieves in Middleburg Heights stole multiple high-end vehicles off the lot of a local car shop over the weekend.

After the cleaning crew arrived early Saturday morning, it was discovered that three luxury vehicles at the BMW dealership on Pearl Rd – a 2019 Audi Q8, a 2020 BMW X3, and a 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG – were all taken. The combined total of all three vehicles reaches more than $185,000.

It’s suspected that two men broke into the dealership, while a third one met them in the parking lot. All three men took a vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

