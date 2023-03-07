One Dead, Several Injured Following Stampede At GloRilla Concert

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Tragedy struck Sunday night, in what should have been a funky good ole time at a concert in Rochester, NY, featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, turned into a crowd swell that left several injured and one dead.

A 33-year-old woman died after she was transported to the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. Seven others were treated for non-threatening injuries.

Although there are unconfirmed rumors going around as to what happened, according to Police Chief David M. Smith, while there is no evidence of shots being fired, police are investigating several possible causes of the fatal surge, including “possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors.”

GloRilla took to Twitter following the tragedy and said she was “praying” for those involved.

We will be keeping those involved and or affected by this terrible accident uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at the video below.