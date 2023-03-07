The Bijou Star Files: Skip Bayless Questions Ja Morant’s Affiliation

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 7, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Skip Bayless asks if Ja Morant has been ‘initiated’ by Crips gang

Skip Bayless suggested there are questions surrounding whether Ja Morant is a member of a gang. Read More

Yung Miami Suggests She Wants Monogamy In Next Relationship: ‘I’m Not Sharing!’

Yung Miami recently took to social media to share a lil message regarding what she’s looking for in her love life, and she specifically wants her next boo to be all hers! Read More

Four Americans Kidnapped At Gunpoint On Video In Mexico Following Shootout

Shocking video released Monday shows as four U.S. citizens were kidnapped in Mexico and forced into the back of a pickup truck after a shootout caused by a case of mistaken identity. Read More

4 Americans missing in Mexico identified by family members as a South Carolina mother and her friends who were traveling for a medical procedure

The four Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in Mexico on Friday were a tight-knit group of friends traveling from South Carolina so one of them – a mother of six – could undergo a medical procedure across the border, two family members told CNN. Read More

Police: Texas Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Sell Rental Car

A Texas woman was arrested for reportedly trying to sell a rental car for $10,000, according to local authorities. Read More

WATCH: Keke Palmer Gets Emotional While Praising Single Parents: ‘Pull Out Your Cape’

Keke Palmer is feeling that parenthood pressure in a good way. Motherhood seems to have made the Nope star appreciate her village–and those parents that have done the job without one. Read More

Governor Says California Will Cease Business With Walgreens After Chain Pulls Abortion Pills in 20 States

After Walgreens announced on Friday that it will not distribute abortion medication at its locations in 20 states, California governor Gavin Newsom says the state won’t do business with the company. Read More

Tyler Perry Reportedly in Talks With Paramount to Buy Majority Stake in BET

Tyler Perry is looking to buy a majority stake in BET Media Group from parent company Paramount Global and has been involved in discussions regarding a possible sale, Read More

Flight Attendant Stabbed By Passenger Attempting To Open Emergency Door On Plane

A man from Leominster, Massachusetts is in hot water after allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit door and stabbing a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston. Read More

Halle Bailey Gets Her Own Little Mermaid Ariel Doll [Video]

It was official, but now it’s seriously official that Halle Bailey is the Little Mermaid. Read More

2001 Film ‘The Wash,’ Starring Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, Being Adapted Into Television Series

Numerous nostalgic reboots have been attempted, some of which have succeeded beyond expectations, while others have failed miserably. Read More

That’s Baller: Louis Vuitton Debuts $1,660 Monogram Earphones

If you have nearly $1,700 to spare on your next earbuds, Louis Vuitton has introduced an updated rendition of the perfect accessory. Read More

Senior Living Facility Says Jay-Z Sent Them ’100 Red Roses’ After They Recreated Rihanna’s Halftime Show on TikTok [Photos + Video]

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance inspired the masses — so much that age was no factor. Read More

Quavo And Offset Sit Separately At Hawks Game Amid Reported Fallout

Offset and Quavo apparently haven’t squashed their beef following their reported feud at the Grammys. The remaining two Migos stars kept their distance as they narrowly avoided an awkward run-in at an NBA game over the weekend. Read More

Lizzo Questions Victoria’s Secret’s Motive After Retailer Announces Fashion Show Rebrand Following 4-Year Hiatus: ‘Do The CEOs Of These Companies Value True Inclusivity, Or Do They Just Value Money?’

Lizzo recently let some thoughts off her chest in regard to Victoria’s Secret’s attempt at body positivity for the return of their fashion show. Read More

Chilli & ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Matthew Lawrence Reportedly Have A ‘Game Plan’ To Start A Family Together: ‘Life Is Always A Surprise’

The romance between TLC member Chilli and “Boy Meets World” actor Matthew Lawrence is becoming a little more serious. Read More

Gabrielle Union Speaks Out Against Tennessee Gov. Over ‘Fascist’ Ban On Gender-Affirming Health Care For Minors: ‘You’re In For A Rude Awakening’

Gabrielle Union is making it clear that she is against Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and his recent decision to sign a bill into law banning gender-affirming health care for minors. Read More

Britney Spears’ Loved Ones Planning Second Intervention Amid Singer’s Alleged Struggle w/ Mental Health & Substance Abuse, Insider Shares Her Behavior Has ‘Everyone Concerned’

Britney Spears’ family and friends are reportedly planning a second sit-down with the pop star after their first attempt at an intervention was unsuccessful. Read More

Quinta Brunson Says She Won’t Put Awards On Display In Her Home Because It ‘Looks A Little Obnoxious’

Quinta Brunson has been racking up awards for Abbott Elementary, however, the actress is very particular about where she plans to keep her trophies. Read More

Kanye West — Social Media Users React To Rapper’s Return To Instagram: ‘The King Is Back’

Kanye West is back on Instagram, and his return just might have broken the internet! Read More

Nick Cannon Alludes To Another Baby Announcement 3 Months After Welcoming 12th Child

Nick Cannon may be expecting another baby! Read More

Nicki Minaj Trends After Seemingly Throwing Shots At Megan Thee Stallion During Rolling Loud Performance: ‘I Don’t F*ck w/ Horses’

Nicki Minaj has (supposedly) been “rolling” a lot of shade toward Megan Thee Stallion lately! Read More

Chris Rock Jokingly Explains Why He Was Okay w/ Daughter’s Expulsion From School Over Drinking Incident: ‘I Need My Black Child To Learn Her Lesson Right Now Before She Is Up On OnlyFans’

Chris Rock is not holding back in his new Netflix live comedy special “Selective Outrage.” Read More

Hundreds Protest As Family Seeks Justice For 24-Year-Old Khalil Azad Who Was Found Deceased In Lake

Khalil Azad’s body was found back in July alongside the shoreline of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale Minnesota, however, his story has just recently been brought to light as his family is seeking answers for his brutal death. Read More

MIKE EPPS INVESTIGATED FOR LOADED GUN AT AIRPORT …Possible Criminal Charges

Comedian Mike Epps could be facing serious legal trouble — TMZ has learned authorities in his home state say they found a loaded gun in one of his bags at an airport. Read More

Norfolk Southern employee dies after collision between train and dump truck in Cleveland

A spokesperson for Cleveland-Cliffs tells 3News it happened along a Norfolk Southern rail line that runs through Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property. Read More

AEW STAR MJF THROWS DRINK ON YOUNG KID IN CROWD… ‘The Kid Looked Thirsty’

A young fan was pissed after AEW star MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) threw a drink in his face at AEW’s “Revolution” event, and now the promotion is trying to make things right. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com