Kidnapped Americans In Mexico 2 Found Dead, 2 Alive

According to Mexican officials two of the four Americans kidnapped by armed gunmen in a Mexico border city on Friday were found dead, two were found alive and one of the two found alive is severely injured. The Americans were located at what appears to be a medical clinic in Matamoros.

In a Tweet from Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios:

“Derived from the joint search actions, the four American citizens deprived of their liberty last Friday were found,” “Unfortunately, two dead. Investigation and intelligence work continue to capture those responsible. Details will be given later.”

The four Americans, who were friends traveling from South Carolina to Mexico so one of them, a mother of six, could undergo a medical procedure across the border. Once they crossed the border, they were fired upon by unidentified gunmen, then forcibly placed in a truck. Investigators believe the Americans were targeted by a Mexican cartel that likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers.

The State Department has a “Do Not Travel” warning in place for Tamaulipas state due to “crime and kidnapping.”

We will be keeping the families of this horrific incident uplifted in our prayers.

