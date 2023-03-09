The Bijou Star Files: Ja Morant Won’t Face Gun Charges

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 9, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

JA MORANT WON’T FACE CHARGES OVER GUN INCIDENT

Ja Morant is off the hook in his gun video case — at least criminally — cops just announced the NBA star will not face charges … even though he recorded himself brandishing a firearm at a Denver-area club over the weekend. Read More

Mike Epps Breaks Silence After Gun Found in His Backpack at Indianapolis Airport: ‘Sorry That It Happened’

Mike Epps is speaking out after a loaded gun was found in his backpack at the Indianapolis airport. Read More

TIGER WOODS EX-GF SUING FOR $30 MIL AFTER HE KICKED HER OUT …Claims He Changed the Locks!!

Tiger Woods‘ split from his ex-girlfriend is way nastier — and potentially more expensive for him — than we thought … TMZ Sports has learned she’s suing him for $30 million, claiming he cooked up a scheme to toss her out of their home. Read More

HARRY & MEGHAN Kids Officially Recognized AS PRINCE, PRINCESS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s kids’ Royal titles have been up in the air for months, but the Sussexes have now made their heart’s desire clear — they want their kids to be recognized as tied to the throne, which King Charles is now officially honoring. Read More

LOUISVILLE PD MISCONDUCT LONG BEFORE BREONNA TAYLOR’S DEATH …Justice Department Reveals

Breonna Taylor‘s mom weighed in after the DOJ released its findings of misconduct within the Louisville Police Department … adding it’s heartbreaking it took years after her daughter’s death to acknowledge what she’s been saying all along. Read More

ZAYA WADE Celebrates Runway Debut …SUNGLASSES & MINISKIRT TO SWANKY AFTER-PARTY

Zaya Wade looks every bit like a superstar model, and now, she’s celebrating like one too — hitting a swanky after-party in a pair of oversized sunglasses following her Paris Fashion Week debut. Read More

Wife Finds Missing Husband’s Body ‘Mummified’ Behind Christmas Decorations 8 Months After Disappearance

An autopsy report, released last week, has revealed the details behind the disappearance of an Illinois man. Read More

Vanessa Bryant Surprises Pau Gasol With Video Message From Kobe As Lakers Retire #16 Jersey, Leaving Him Emotional (Video)

Vanessa Bryant surprised the Lakers’ arena with never-before-seen footage of Kobe Bryant as his friend and fellow former teammate Pau Gasol’s Lakers jersey was retired on Tuesday. Read More

Pregnant Woman, 21, Struck And Killed After Allegedly Attempting To Rob Driver In Chicago

A pregnant woman was fatally shot after allegedly attempting to rob someone inside a car Monday afternoon. Read More

Florida Schools Targeted Black Immigrants In Fake Nursing Degree Scandal

Back in January, over two dozen people were arrested for selling fake transcripts and degrees to aspiring nurses in an operation called “Operation Nightingale.” Read More

California ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Arrested On Sexual Misconduct Charges Related To A Child Under 14

A California teacher faces six counts of felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 14. Police arrested 34-year-old Jacqueline Ma at Lincoln Acres Elementary School on Tuesday morning (March 6), per a letter sent by the National City School District. Read More

SoCal Woman Sentenced For Killing Ex-Stepdad, Who Stashed Her Nude Photos

Jade Janks—a 39-year-old woman based in Solana Beach, California—has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of killing her 64-year-old former stepfather, Thomas Merriman. Read More

Adidas Could Have It’s First Annual Loss After Dropping Yeezy

Adidas‘ decision to write off its relationship with Ye’s brand, Yeezy, is not going well. Read More

Ruff Ryders To Host “Ryde Out” Event to Honor the Late DMX

On April 9, the Ruff Ryders will host a “Ryde Out” event to honor the late DMX. Read More

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Pilot Program Announces 24/7 Chat and Text Services

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ pilot program will now be providing text and chat services 24/7. Read More

Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups & Chocolate Almond Bars Are Going Vegan

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Chocolate Almond bar is getting a vegan makeover. Read More

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Broke Down Following Trump’s Inauguration: “ I Cried For 30 Minutes Straight”

Former first lady Michelle Obama is sharing how overcome with emotions she was after Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration. Read More

McDonald’s Quietly Introduces Classic Lemonade To Its Drink Menu

McDonald’s is quietly rolling out its Classic Lemonade in select locations without making much fuss about it. Read More

‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Says Outrage Over Racist Rant Came From White People: “Black America Is Actually Completely Fine”

Scott Adams, the man behind the Dilbert comic strip, says it wasn’t Black people offended over his recent racist rant, but more so white people. Read More

Aide Allegedly Texted Boy, ‘Want to See Something?,’ Then Sent Nude Photos & Sexually Assaulted Him

A 31-year-old lunch aide has been charged with sexual assault after a parent notified school administrators of “possible inappropriate contact” between an employee and student. Read More

Blueface’s Mom Compares Her New Man’s Penis To Her Son’s: “It’s Bigger Than My Son’s D*ck” [Photo + Video]

Karlissa Saffold, the mother of rapper and reality television star Blueface, went viral after sharing quite an explosive bit of news about her son’s, ahem, situation. Read More

Man Politely Robs Utah Bank for $1, Sits Down and Waits to be Arrested, Police Say

A man was arrested Monday after police say he robbed a bank of just $1, then waited in the lobby for officers to arrive because he wanted to be sent to federal prison. Read More

Bronny James’ High School Basketball Career Comes To An End

Bronny James’ high school basketball career is officially over. Read More

Snoop Dogg Launches His Own Coffee Brand

Snoop Dogg has added yet another business to his résumé! Read More

Madonna Confirms New Romance w/ 29-Year-Old Boxer Josh Popper

Madonna is off of the market! Read More

Tyga — Social Media Users Are Shocked To Learn Rapper Was Once Married To Jordan Craig, The Mother Of Tristan Thompson’s First Child

Tyga’s love life has just earned the California native a spot on Twitter’s trending list. Read More

