Mexican Cartel Apologizes And Turns Over Their Own

Last Friday four Americans, who were friends traveling from South Carolina to Mexico so one of them, a mother of six, could undergo a medical procedure across the border, were fired upon by unidentified gunmen, then forcibly placed in a truck. Investigators believe the Americans were targeted by a Mexican cartel that likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers.

A few days ago Mexican officials reported that two of the four Americans kidnapped by armed gunmen in a Mexico border city on Friday were found dead, two were found alive and one of the two found alive is severely injured. Mexican President López Obrador addressed the news, saying that Mexican authorities were “working and cooperating” with their American counterparts, but that his government wouldn’t allow “foreign countries” i.e. the American Government to intervene. The Gulf cartel dominates Matamoros, and the US State Department has advised Americans not to travel to the Mexican state due to the risk of crime and kidnapping.

Now here's a twist:

The Scorpions group, which is an armed branch of the legendary Gulf Cartel that has dominated the northeastern side of Mexico for decades, left a narco-banner alongside five men who were beaten up and had their hands tied inside a black pick-up truck. The banner asked the “American families and people in Matamoros” for forgiveness after their mistake of killing and kidnapping four Americans last week, according to sources in Matamoros and news reports.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement source:

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter reads, adding that those individuals had gone against the cartel’s rules, which include “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.”

