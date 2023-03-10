CLOSE

Steph Curry is clearly one of basketball’s greatest-ever players. He’s also a huge fan of hip-hop.

The greatest shooter in the history of the sport revealed the other day what his favorite album of all time was, and it may not be what you think!

While doing an interview on Mistah F.A.B’s The Unc And Fab Show, Curry was asked to single out his all-time favorite album. While he was offered to announce any album – even outside of hip-hop – Curry kept it in the culture by revealing that he was a huge Lupe Fiasco fan, and that his The Cool album is his favorite piece of work to date.

You can check out the clip below!

“It’s Lupe Fiasco The Cool,” Curry said. “A huge Lupe fan. I think that album, I don’t know how many Top 10 lists that album would come up on, but that for me, the time and place too. And he’s an amazing artist.”

While Curry and the Warriors are having a horrendous season while on the road, their overall record is still good enough for another playoff run, and Warriors fans everywhere are hoping they can get back to the NBA Finals.

Are you surprised by Steph’s music preference? Would you put Lupe’s The Cool up there with your all-time faves?

Steph Curry’s Favorite Album May Not Be What You Think was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com