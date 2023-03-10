CLOSE

Naturi Naughton is fashionably working her baby bump! The multi-hyphenated star shined in a custom Jayda E. couture set at the Essence 16TH Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon.

Naturi Naughton and her baby bump are stylishly on the move. The Power actress recently graced the red carpet at the Essence 16TH Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon in a custom shimmery Jayda E. set that accented her flawless round tummy fabulously. The purple garb featured a low-cut, long-sleeve crop top and a matching wrap skirt accentuated with a sexy split. The star paired her look with silver Ruthie Davis strappy heels and dazzling jewels by Genevive Jewelry x Sterling Forever.

In an interview on the red carpet at the luncheon, Naughton touched on how significant this event is to our culture and Black women. “It’s so important to be celebrated by our own, for our own, amongst our own. It’s just a wonderful occasion to be a Black woman,” beamed the Notorious star.

Naturi teaches her daughter to celebrate being Black

If Naughton does nothing else, she celebrates who she is and encourages her daughter to do the same. In her recent cover story with Hello Beautiful, the artist talks about how she consciously works to instill confidence in her daughter as a Black girl. “I let her know that she’s her own princess, and she doesn’t have to look like anything else that’s out there,” she said. “It is challenging at times, I’m not going to lie, because there’s so much commercialism that celebrates other races and not necessarily African-American culture. So, we have to do the work on our own. We have to do the work on our own, and let me tell you, it is work, especially with girls”

Naturi Naughton And Her Adorable Baby Bump Style In Custom Jayda E. Couture was originally published on hellobeautiful.com