Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland Police Chief Drummond stopped by the Z studio today to talk with our very own Micah Dixon!

During the interview, Mayor Bibb spoke about why he always wanted to be in politics, while Chief Drummond outlined the new and exciting things the Cleveland Police Department has done to recruit new, young applicants.

Check out the full interview below!

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Chief Drummond, Join The Micah Dixon Show! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com