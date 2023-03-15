Kent State HC Rob Senderoff Taking on IU & His Controversial Tenure at Indiana

CLOSE

Kent State is headed into a matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and head coach Rob Senderoff is very familiar with his opponent. Senderoff spent time with the Hoosiers as an assistant from 2006-2008. Senderoff along with then IU coach Kelvin Sampson resigned in 2007 following a recruiting controversy. Senderoff has since found success at Kent State, being the head coach since 2011.

On Wednesday’s Kevin & Query, Senderoff joined the show to discuss his Golden Flashes’ season to this point, what he sees in Indiana heading into their match-up on Friday and even addressed the controversy at Indiana during his time in Bloomington.

