Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: NO EQUIPMENT NEEDED

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the FULL BODY WORKOUT – NO EQUIPMENT NEEDED workout.

DURATION: favorite tv show

Before the show starts grab a chair and water bottle.

One minute for each exercise. Take a break after you complete the full round.

Keep it going till your show is off

-standing marches

-crossover elbow to knee

-shoulder presses

-air squats / squat hold / pliet squat

-lateral raises

-hamstring curls

-arm curls

-kickbacks

-inner heel taps

Check out the tutorial video below