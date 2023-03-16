The Bijou Star Files: An Acre And A Mule Equals $5Mil

CLOSE

Some San Francisco residents may receive $5 million in reparations after Board expresses ‘unanimous’ support

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in official discussions on reparations, with $5 million payments on the table for every eligible Black adult in the city. Read More

EX-NFLER STANLEY WILSON JR. BEATEN BY LAW ENFORCEMENT BEFORE DEATH … Family Claims

Stanley Wilson Jr.‘s family claims the ex-NFL player didn’t simply collapse and die while in police custody last month … they believe he was actually beaten by law enforcement officials before he passed away. Read More

Zonnique Pullins Opens Up About ‘Hurt’ From Mother Tiny’s Relationship With T.I.: ‘They’re Just Tied To The Hip’

Zonnique Pullins appeared on a recent episode of the Jay Hill Podcast and was very transparent when reflecting on her relationship with her mother, Xscape singer Tiny. As well as her mother’s marriage to rapper T.I. and the effect it had on their mother-daughter relationship. Read More

Jennifer Hudson Gushes Over Rumored Boyfriend Common On His Birthday [Photos]

Jennifer Hudson has a sweet birthday message for Common. Read More

Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton and Nivea Share What To Expect on Their Upcoming Peacock Dating Series “Queens Court

Queens Court, a new unscripted reality series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea will premiere on Peacock on March 16 with ten full available episodes. The single ladies will give us a front-row seat in their dating lives as they are courted by 21 men, hoping to find love. Read More

