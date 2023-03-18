Trump’s Arrest Seems Imminent As Criminal Indictment For Hush Money To Porn Star Looms

CLOSE

Former President Donald Trump‘s arrest seems imminent amid reports that a criminal indictment is expected in New York City next week for his alleged role in paying hush money to a porn star. In fact, Trump himself said Saturday morning that he was bracing for his own arrest and said it would happen on Tuesday in Manhattan.

NBC News reported on Friday that Trump, who has declared his presidential candidacy for the 2024 election, could be indicted “as early as next week” and cited multiple law enforcement officials who requested anonymity.

If it happens, the indictment would be the result of an investigation conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump has been under investigation surrounding so-called hush money his former lawyer paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in an effort to keep her quiet about the alleged sexual encounter she had with the former president. Specifically, attorney Micheal Cohen testified that he paid Daniels $130,000 not to speak publicly so as to influence the 2016 election cycle that featured numerous women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct, including rape.

Cohen testified about the allegations this past Wednesday, suggesting the investigation was heating up or nearing its conclusion.

Meanwhile, Trump is reacting to the news of his reported imminent arrest in classic Trump fashion: by lashing out via social media.

According to the New York Post, Trump took to his right-wing Truth Social network on Saturday morning to proclaim his innocence and predicted he would be arrested early next week.

From the New York Post:

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!,” he thundered in an all caps missive to his followers on Truth Social Saturday morning.

He slammed the “CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE” in his post.

If Daniels was paid to help Trump’s campaign, which she clearly was because she received the check a week before the election to stay silent, the payment could potentially violate campaign finance laws. Former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards was similarly charged, but not convicted.

An indictment would also give Trump the distinction of being the first former president to be criminally charged, which could disrupt his presidential ambitions.

Bragg is also investigating Trump for falsification of business records, a felony.

Just last week, Bragg invited Trump to testify before a grand jury, something legal experts said signaled an imminent indictment.

Trump, of course, refused the invitation and instead said Bragg, a Black man, was motivated by racism.

It’s a strategy he’s stuck to as a trip of Black prosecutors investigates him for various alleged criminal violations.

When New York Attorney General Letitia James proceeded with an investigation into the Trump Organization, Trump threw a temper tantrum and inexplicably called James “racist” via his Truth Social platform.

Another potential criminal indictment for Trump is looming in Georgia, where a Fulton County grand jury has recommended charges over possible perjury. The grand jury, empaneled by the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office, found that at least one witness lied under oath. However, it was neither immediately apparent who was accused of committing perjury nor what the lie was. The grand jury was hearing testimony over Trump’s repeated attempts to overturn and invalidate the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

