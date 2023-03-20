‘Free Cone Day’! Here’s Where to Get Free Ice Cream in Cleveland Today!

Spring has sprung, and there’s no better way to look forward to warmer weather than with some free ice cream!
Some Dairy Queen restaurants are celebrating their annual ‘Free Cone Day’! That’s right, you can get a free ice cream cone – today only – at participating stores! DQ helps us kick off the brand-new season in style!
According to their website, “On March 20, stop by your local DQ® location and grab a small cone free of charge. That’s right, the iconic curl you crave is 100% free on March 20.”
To see their entire statement, [click here].
If you live in Northeast Ohio there’s a chance that you’d see snow the moment you looked out your window, so perhaps ice cream is still a bit down the road for you… But if you’re anything like me then you could go for that sweat treat any time of year!
To see Dairy Queen’s participating in ‘Free Cone Day’, [click here].
