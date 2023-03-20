Amerie’s New Children’s Book ‘You Will Do Great Things’ Bridges the Gap in More Ways Than One

CLOSE

“You will do great things” sounds like an amazing affirmation we should all speak to ourselves. That’s why Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, author, and book club founder Amerie titled her children’s book just that. Her 40-page book centers around a young boy’s wild imagination as he takes off on a fantastical journey emboldened by new things and ventures into unexplored worlds while forming deep connections with his multicultural heritage and the ancestors who imbue him with the strength and courage to make a difference.

Her latest work allows readers to see themselves and their experiences reflected in the stories they read. It helps to break down stereotypes and biases that can be perpetuated by a lack of diverse voices.

“You Will Do Great Things” is a testament to the power of representation. As a daughter of an African-American military officer and a Korean artist, she creates a space for people from all backgrounds to see themselves and their potential for greatness. In this way, she is not only contributing to the literary canon but also to a more equitable and just society.

Check out our exclusive interview with Amerie as we discuss why she decided to write this book, why it’s important to affirm our little ones, and what to expect from her regarding new music.

