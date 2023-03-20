The Bijou Star Files: Spirit Airline Workers Caught On Some Trash

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 20, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Spirit Airlines Gate Agent Recorded ‘Maliciously’ Tossing Items From Passenger’s Bag In The Trash

A Spirit Airlines gate agent was recorded ‘maliciously’ throwing out items from a passenger’s luggage into the trash, and now the company is apologizing for the embarrassing act. Read More

CHLOE BAILEY New Sex Scene Kicks Off COLORISM CONVO ABOUT HALLE BERRY

A new show Chloe Bailey is in — where she’s shown having sex — has sparked a debate about racism and colorism in Hollywood … and now, Halle Berry‘s been roped in. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN HOTTEST SOCCER MOM HITS PARIS …Game Time w/ Son Saint!!!

Kim Kardashian has been a full-blown soccer mom for a while — but now, she’s taking the mini van overseas … and she’s brought the kiddos with her to watch the pros do it live. Read More

DONALD TRUMP HEADS TO OKLAHOMA FOR NCAA EVENT…Criminal Indictment Looms

Donald Trump is certainly not acting like a guy on the verge of being arrested … He flew to Oklahoma Saturday night and enjoyed himself at a college sporting event. Read More

RICK ROSS BUFFALOES PISSING OFF NEIGHBOR …Roaming in Her Yard!!!

Rick Ross has a home, a BIG one, where his pet buffalo roam … yet the giant beasts still range onto his neighbor’s yard, and she’s worried because her young kids play outside. Read More

JA RULE HIP HOP’S AFFECTING MORANT’S DECISIONS… ‘That Ain’t The Way’

Patrick Beverley‘s right — at least, that’s what Ja Rule is saying, telling TMZ Sports he believes Ja Morant is absolutely being poorly influenced by hip hop. Read More

DONALD TRUMP EXPECTS TO BE ARRESTED TUESDAY In Stormy Daniels Case

Donald Trump‘s luck in sidestepping criminal charges over the years might be running out … and the former President himself admits it. Read More

KENNY G TO EX-WIFE THE GRAVY TRAIN MUST COME TO A GRINDING HALT …Asks Judge To End $40k A Month In Spousal Support

Kenny G is saying “enough” to his ex-wife … he can no longer afford to pay her a king’s ransom in spousal support, and he says she’s more than capable of getting a job. Read More

‘THE WIRE’ STAR LANCE REDDICK DEAD AT 60

Lance Reddick, famous for his work on HBO’s “The Wire” and the “John Wick” movie franchise has died … Read More

JOE MIXON’S SISTER TURNS HERSELF IN… Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

Joe Mixon‘s sister turned herself in to authorities on Thursday after she was charged for her alleged role in a shooting at the NFL star’s home earlier this month … and on Friday, she pleaded not guilty to all counts — Read More

TYRA BANKS TRADING BALLROOM FOR BOARDROOM …No More Hosting ‘DWTS’

Tyra Banks is hanging up her ballroom outfits, and slipping into serious business attire … she’s calling it quits at “Dancing with the Stars” to pursue her passion as an entrepreneur. Read More

Pet Monkey Fatally Shot After Ripping Woman’s Ear Like ‘A Piece Of Paper’

A pet monkey was killed after attacking a woman in Oklahoma, and the victim is detailing the injuries that she suffered at the hands of this animal. Read More

Spice Says FAKE Baby Bump Represented ‘New Life’ After Near Death From Sepsis

Spice is not pregnant. The giant baby bump visible in a single photo she shared earlier this week was fake. During an Instagram Live on Friday (March 17), the dancehall singer explained the significance of the maternity-like image while detailing her extensive near-death experience with sepsis. Read More

Tamar Braxton & Jeremy Robinson Reveal They’re Engaged— As His Ex Accuses Braxton Of ‘Drama And Chaos’

Tamar Braxton is now a fiancée! The singer is officially engaged to attorney Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson. Unfortunately, at least one of Jeremy’s exes and four mothers of his children are not happy with the engagement news— specifically because of Tamar, she revealed. Read More

Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Reveals His Children Own New Marathon Clothing Store In Los Angeles

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, is shedding some light on the fate of the rapper’s brick-and-mortar shop, The Marathon Clothing store. Read More

Police: Five Female New Jersey Mall Employees Overdose On Fentanyl In Parking Garage

Five female New Jersey mall employees were found overdosing on fentanyl inside the shopping center’s parking garage, police said. Read More

Maryland Parents Reward Son Making Honor Roll With Music Video Shoot: ‘Let’s Try Positive Reinforcement’

As a reward for consistently landing on his school’s honor roll, an 11-year-old in Rosedale, Maryland, recently got the opportunity to shoot a music video! Read More

Congrats! Evelyn Lozada, 47, Is Engaged To Entrepreneur LaVon Lewis, 42

Congratulations are in order for reality television star Evelyn Lozada! Read More

Michael Jordan Reportedly in Serious Talks to Sell His Majority Stake in Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan is engaged in serious discussions to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. Read More

E-40 Announces Release of New Spirit Brand Tycoon Vodka

E-40 has added another pillar to his alcohol empire. Read More

Report: Lonzo Ball Will Undergo Third Knee Surgery, Likely to Miss Most of 2023-2024 Season

Fans may have to wait a little longer for Lonzo Ball’s big return. Read More

Parents of Boy Who Died in Amusement Park Fall Reach Settlement as Ride Is Torn Down

The parents of the 14-year-old boy who died after falling to his death at a Florida amusement park have finally reached a settlement. Read More

Suspect Captured on Camera in South Beach Spring Break Killing, Arrested (Video)

A disturbing incident occurred on Sunday in Miami Beach, where a man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after being caught on surveillance video firing into a crowd of spring breakers and repeatedly shooting a victim who was already on the ground. Read More

2 Dead In Ohio Nightclub Shooting, Four Others Injured

Columbus, Ohio, authorities confirmed a predawn night club shooting left two dead and four others injured. Read More

Actor Djimon Hounsou Opens Up About The Difficulties In Hollywood and Says He Feels “Cheated” By The Film Industry: “I’m Still Struggling To Make A Dollar”

Actor Djimon Hounsou shares that he feels “extremely cheated” by the entertainment industry. Read More

Chick-Fil-A Plans To Invest $1B In International Expansion

Chick-Fil-A is making moves to expand internationally. The fast-food chain wants to go into the Europe and Asia markets. Read More

Shanquella Robinson’s Friends Allegedly Requested To Be Taken To Dinner Following Her Death

The concierge for the villa where Shanquella was staying, recently informed the police that her friends were allegedly laughing and requested to be taken to dinner after Shanquella was declared deceased. Read More

Larsa Pippen Details Her Sex Life With Ex Scottie Pippen: I was married for 23 years. I had sex 4 times a night every night. I never had a day off.

Larsa Pippen seemingly has intentions on marrying and taking Marcus Jordan’s last name. And she also opened up about her sex life with her ex husband. Read More

Tamar Braxton Confirms Kandi & Todd Were The Mystery Couple That Allegedly Threatened Her Months Ago: ‘They Wanted To Fight Me & JR Checked Todd’

Do you remember when Tamar Braxton took to her Instagram Story back in December 2022 and claimed that she was “threatened by a [peach emoji] and they man Read More

Ohio School District Adopts Four-Day Week For Students And Staff

A North College Hill City, Ohio, school district has implemented a four-day school week for students and staff to help reduce stress. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com