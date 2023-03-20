Black Tony Is Finally Coming To Work…At 11 O’clock [WATCH]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Black tony is finally coming to work today around 11 o’clock… the show ends at 10 AM (EST). He explains that he would’ve made it had it not been for his nephews filling the entire kitchen with bubbles. Amidst the chaos, he’s certain that Rickey has promised to get him an apartment.
Click above to listen to the full call!
