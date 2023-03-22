Entertainment News

Tamia Potter First Black Female Neurosurgeon Resident at Vanderbilt University

Published on March 22, 2023

Vanderbilt university

Source: Tashka / Getty

Congratulations are most definitely in order, as for a change someone has gone viral for something positive opposed to a death notice or some messy celebrity drama, Ms. Tamia Potter has become the first black female neurosurgeon resident at Vanderbilt University   The HBCU graduate, Tamia Potters, journey is just as incredible as her historic feat in Vanderbilt University’s 148 year history.

According to a post by Tamia Potter, a now member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and FAMU Alumnae, in 2014 at 17 years old her first job was as a certified nursing assistant.

Tamia Potter completed her bachelors in chemistry at FAMU, where she was also an initiate of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. The young scholar then went on to receive a full scholarship to attend Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine in Ohio. During her time studying at CWRU, Potter had 17 research publications, 12 citations, and 262 reads.

