Win FREE Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!

Published on March 22, 2023

Straight Jokes No Chaser

The Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour is coming to Cleveland and we want to send somebody FOR FREE!

Is that you?

For your chance to win tickets to see Mike Epps, DC Young Fly, D.L. Hughley, Cedrick The Entertainer, and Earthquake in Cleveland on April 29, all you have to do is tell us what music you want to hear on WZAK!

Yup! Tell us what music you want to hear on the radio and you could win tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $250 AND TICKETS TO THE STRAIGHT JOKES! NO CHASER COMEDY TOUR!

