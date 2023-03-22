Female Surviving Victim From Takeoff Shooting Speaks [VIDEO]

CLOSE

28 year old Migos member, rapper Takeoff, whose real name was, Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston following a private party on November 1. As horrifying as it was that a man with such promise and so young life was cut down short leaving his fans devastated. Takeoff was not the only victim that fateful day. A 24 year old young lady who was at the scene that day was struck in the head by a bullet. Now 5 months later that young lady is speaking about what happened that night and how that event is effecting her physically, emotionally and financially.

Sydney Leday sat down with The Shade Room, take talk about the trauma that she has been suffering since November 1, 2022. According to Sydney Leday she was struck in the head by one of the bullets that was flying around that night. Leday says she has been left with a bald spot where she was shot in the head, and has to attend therapy sessions to treat her PTSD that is triggered by loud noises. Sydney also said the shooting incident has left her with an over whelming hospital bill of over $200k.

Unfortunately according to Sydney Leday she isn’t the only one, from the night that Takeoff passed, with that testimony.

Take a look at the video below