Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: HIIT WORKOUT

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!
This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the HIIT WORKOUT
“BUST THAT GUT” 💪🏽 workout💪🏽
5 ROUNDS
**45 sec ea exercise
Elbow knee crossover w/side crunch
Hurricane twists w/ squat
Floor jackknife
• 60 second REST
*30 sec ea exercise
Straight leg knee to kick crunch
Plank table top twisters
Oblique Twists
• 90 second REST BEFORE STARTING NEXT ROUND
Check out the tutorial video below
-
BMF Fans Surprised By Yung Miami’s & Big Meech’s Appearance
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
New Documentary: “Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster”
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
Three Dead Bodies Found 'Bound and Gagged' Near Akron
-
11 East Cleveland Police Officers Indicted on Corruption Charges