Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: HIIT WORKOUT

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the HIIT WORKOUT

“BUST THAT GUT” 💪🏽 workout💪🏽

5 ROUNDS

**45 sec ea exercise

Elbow knee crossover w/side crunch

Hurricane twists w/ squat

Floor jackknife

• 60 second REST

*30 sec ea exercise

Straight leg knee to kick crunch

Plank table top twisters

Oblique Twists

• 90 second REST BEFORE STARTING NEXT ROUND

Check out the tutorial video below