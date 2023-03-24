The Bijou Star Files: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s ‘Me Too’ Moment

CLOSE

Sheryl Lee Ralph Details Being Sexually Assaulted by a ‘Famous TV Judge’ [Video]

Sheryl Lee Ralph is opening up about an incident where she said a well-known TV figure sexually assaulted her. Read More

SAM ASGHARI I WANT TO ACT IN A BRITNEY FLICK… Maybe Action Comedy!!!

Sam Asghari wants to star in a movie opposite Britney Spears … and he thinks they would be the perfect fit for an action comedy. Read More

RIHANNA COPS CALLED TO HOUSE Man Shows Up To Propose

Rihanna‘s house became the center of some serious police action after one man showed up wanting to ask for her hand in marriage. Read More

TOM BRADY I’M A WNBA TEAM OWNER!!!… Buys Part Of LV Aces

Tom Brady never played for the Raiders, but he still made his way to Sin City in retirement — the 7-time Super Bowl champion just became a part owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces!! Read More

BEYONCÉ & ADIDAS Mutually Agree To Part Ways AFTER $50 MIL DECLINE IN SALES

There will be no summer renaissance for Beyoncé and Adidas this year … the two powerhouses have mutually agreed to part ways. Read More

WOOZY THE GOATRAPPER ACCUSED OF MURDERING GRANDPARENTS… Walked Into Psych Ward Covered In Blood

Wood tells TMZ it appears Davionne had some sort of mental breakdown and shot his grandparents, though they’re still working to determine if there was an additional motive. He says someone at the psych ward alerted detectives to his whereabouts. Read More

TIKTOK HEARINGS CONGRESS GRILLING CEO TO LOOK TOUGH… Says Journalist Taylor Lorenz

America’s crackdown on TikTok might just be a way for lawmakers to look good on camera, but that doesn’t mean a potential ban of the app nationwide is just for show … so says Taylor Lorenz. Read More

CEELO GREEN HORSING AROUND GONE WRONG!!!

PETA is coming out swinging against CeeLo, telling us, “It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate these vulnerable animals. If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA’s hoping it knocked some sense and compassion into him.” Read More

Oklahoma Twin Toddlers Drown In Backyard Pool After Their Grandmother Reportedly Left Door Open

A pair of twin toddlers drowned in the backyard pool of their Oklahoma home after their grandmother reportedly left the door open, Read More

Amazon Driver Delivers Package To Officer During SWAT Standoff With Armed Man

An Amazon delivery driver went above and beyond after handing off a package to a police officer during an active SWAT team standoff with a gunman, a viral clip shows. Read More

Summer Walker Explains Why Her Daughter Bubbles Hit Her In 2nd Birthday Party Video

Summer Walker stepped into The Shade Room on Wednesday (March 23) to give context on a circulating video of her daughter Bubbles. Read More

Ex-Wife Of Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, Pledges To Donate $250M To ‘Community Changemakers’ In New ‘Open Call’

MacKenzie Scott, a philanthropist who was formerly married to Jeff Bezos, is gearing up to donate $1M to 250 undecided organizations that are ushering in “positive change!” Read More

Drug-Resistant Bacteria Linked To Eye Drops Leads To Infection, Vision Loss & Multiple Deaths, CDC Reports

The CDC is working alongside the Food and Drug Administration to investigate a “multistate” bacterial outbreak linked to the use of EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears. Read More

Fulton County Jail Guard Charged With Improper Sexual Conduct With An Inmate

A Georgia detention officer has been arrested and charged with improper sexual conduct with an inmate…Read More

6 Construction Workers Killed in Baltimore Beltway Car Crash

On Wednesday, six construction workers were killed when a car crashed into a work zone on the Baltimore Beltway after attempting to change lanes, Read More

Latto Says She’s a ‘Housewife’ Not ‘Gangsta’ Following Alleged Completion of Gun Arrest Program

Latto has pushed back on a published story that claims she’s nearly completed a program required for her to get her gun charge thrown out, saying she was never enrolled in any such program. Read More

Mothers Allege Civil Rights Violations After Drug Tests Showed Positive for Opiates Due to Poppy Seed Bagels

Two mothers are taking legal action after they say they were subjected to drug tests “without their knowledge or informed consent.” The tests, they say, resulted in positive results for opiates due to poppy seed bagels they consumed before going to the hospital to give birth. Read More

Uganda Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Penalties Include Death, Life in Prison

Uganda’s parliament passed an anti-LGBTQ+ bill that criminalizes homosexuality, with penalties that include death or life in prison. Read More

Diddy’s Former Nanny, Who Is Suing For Wrongful Termination, Fears Being Harassed After Court Orders Her To Reveal Her Identity

One ex-employee of music mogul Diddy isn’t happy with the court. Read More

Texas Father Given $2 Million Bond For Killing His Daughter On FaceTime During Police Chase

A Texas father who shockingly murdered his own two-year-old daughter on a FaceTime call with her mother has been given a $2 million bond. Read More

Over $626 Million Settlement Approved For Those Affected By The Flint Water Crisis

More than $626 million has been approved to settle multiple lawsuits stemming from the Flint water emergency. Read More

Ohio teachers pension system lost $27 million in bank crash, but says it made $30 million since 1999

The system released the figure after a week of questions about its losses in the bank.Read More

