Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in a look that was everything and gave us hair envy and more!

For her stunning look, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked her burgundy colored hair to perfection. Her hair was styled in big fluffy curls and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. She added two diamond encrusted hair clips to the sides of her hairstyle to compliment her elegant ensemble, which was the perfect accessory to set her entire look off right.

As for her outfit, the legendary actress rocked an oversized black blazer that featured feathers at the wrists. She wore a sheer diamond encrusted skirt underneath and rocked a big, sparkly necklace around her neck to give the look even more bling.

The reality star and TV host took to Instagram to show off her stunning, captioning the IG Video, “They can’t say I’m not ready #rhobh ”

Check it out below.

Like us, Garcelle’s 1.3 million IG followers went nuts over this photo and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Gorgeous ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “I love a redhead” and still another wrote, “GARCELLE DID NOT COME TO PLAY bring it queen!!! ”

We absolutely love this look on her! What do you think about the reality star’s slay? Did she nail this look?

Garcelle Beauvais Gave Us Sparkly Glam In Her Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com