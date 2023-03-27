The Bijou Star Files: Judge Joe Brown Not For The SLR Innuendo

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 27, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Judge Joe Brown Clears His Name In Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Sexual Assault Claims Even Though She Didn’t Accuse Him: “This Is A Warning. I Might Bring In My Legal Crew And Proceed For Defamation Of Character”

Judge Joe Brown denies sexually assaulting actress Sheryl Lee Ralph despite her not accusing him. Read More

MISSISSIPPI METEOROLOGIST SAYS PRAYER ON-AIR …As Tornados Touch Down

A Mississippi meteorologist had a raw reaction to the deadly tornados that just tore through the state — saying a prayer live on the air … which has now gone viral. Read More

CNN WRITER Whites Using Black Memes IS ‘DIGITAL BLACKFACE,’ STOP IT

A CNN writer has spurred a healthy debate about Internet culture, and has posed the question of whether it’s okay for white people to use Black memes … he says it isn’t. Read More

ELON MUSK TWITTER’S WORTH JUST $20 BIL, Y’ALL …<Half My Purchase Price!!!

Elon Musk says Twitter is now worth less than half of what he bought it for — and, if you’ll recall, that was like $44 billion … so, yeah, a BIG drop-off indeed. Read More

JONATHAN MAJORS ARRESTED IN NYC FOR ASSAULTING WOMAN Rep: He’s Done Nothing Wrong

A judge released Majors without bail at his Saturday night arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. Prosecutors charged the actor with misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment. Majors is due back in court in May. Read More

JONATHAN MAJORS’ ATTORNEY He’s ‘Completely Innocent’ CLAIMS ALLEGED VICTIM HAS RECANTED

Jonathan Majors‘ lawyer says there’s evidence that’ll prove he committed no crime against a woman who’s alleged he assaulted her — even claiming she’s reversing her own story. Read More

RAY LIOTTA FACEBOOK ACCOUNT HACKED …Team Trying to Wrestle Back Control

Ray Liotta‘s Facebook account is no longer posting celeb death hoaxes and sending out weird links to fake news … at least that’s what his team’s hoping, but seems like the mystery hacker isn’t giving up that easily. Read More

JHENÉ AIKO DUDE, COME BACK WITH MY RANGE!!! Car Stolen From Valet

Jhené Aiko‘s in the market for a new luxury SUV after the worst possible restaurant valet experience — witnessing a thief make off with her vehicle. Read More

LUKA DONCICI USED TO SMILE ON THE COURT …Loss of Joy Blamed on Kyrie

Luka Doncic says he hasn’t been happy on the court like he used to be — and while he’s publicly citing personal problems … Twitter seems to be blaming Kyrie Irving. Read More

MSCHF ‘Big Red Boots’ People NEW SHOE THAT’S ASS-BACKWARDS!!!

The folks behind the now-viral “Big Red Boots” craze have new bizarre footwear to sell you for a nice little chunk of change — it’s a sneaker that swings both ways … quite literally. Read More

KANYE WEST SAYS HE’S NO LONGER AN ANTISEMITE …Thanks To Jonah Hill

Kanye West says he’s done a 180 on his views about Jewish people and is no longer an antisemite — thanks to actor Jonah Hill. Read More

NORTH WEST PREPPING FOR NEW SKIN CARE & TOY LINES …AIMING TO BE NEXT KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian is already trying to turn her kids into young entrepreneurs … her daughter, North West, has just launched skincare and toy lines. Read More

PENNSYLVANIA CHOCOLATE FACTORY WILD VIDEO SHOWS IT EXPLODE …2 Dead, 5 Missing, 8 Injured

Turns out officials got ahead of themselves this morning and are now walking back the death toll. Read More

LAMAR ODOM HOOKS UP AFRICAN HOOPER IN NEED… Basketballs & Shoes!!!

Lamar Odom played the role of Santa about nine months early this year … deciding to send a bunch of gifts to a hooper in Africa — after he was inspired by the way the man was training with beat-up gear. Read More

‘RHOA’ STAR EVA MARCILLE TAMAR HANDLING KANDI BEEF ALL WRONG …I Got Roped into Drama!!!

“RHOA” alum Eva Marcille is definitely NOT here for the way Tamar Braxton went after Kandi Burruss … saying TB’s vague IG posts were messy, and misled fans into thinking Eva was part of the drama. Read More

ORLANDO SLINGSHOT RIDE DONATES $100K IN MEMORY OF TYRE SAMPSON 1 Yr After Falling To Death

Tyre Sampson was only 14 when he fell to his death from an Orlando amusement park ride, and now the company behind the attraction is making a donation in his honor. Read More

CEELO GREEN HORSE ENTRANCE MEANT TO BE FUNNY… I Love All Animals!!!

CeeLo Green is responding to backlash over his horseback entrance to a birthday party … he says the idea was all in fun, and he meant no ill intent towards the horse. Read More

MEMPHIS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER CHARGED WITH ASSAULT… Over Handshake Line Punch

The Memphis women’s basketball player who socked an opponent in the face during a handshake line following a game Thursday night has been charged with assault, Read More

CHAKA KHAN BDAY BASH STEVIE, TIFFANY TELL HER SOMETHING GOOD!!!

Chaka Khan‘s celebrating her 70th birthday, and she can still turn up like her heyday in the ’70s and ’80s … and she did with an assist from fellow icon, Stevie Wonder! Read More

GLADYS KNIGHT RAILS ON PRESIDENT BIDEN OVER HER PPE BUSINESS …You Met with BTS, Why Not Me?

Gladys Knight is furious that President Biden has invited the likes of BTS to The White House, yet her repeated requests for a sit-down with the President over a vital issue have been ignored … and she flatly asks the question … “Are the problems associated with African Americans not equal to those of other races? Why do we have to be last?” Read More

JAY-Z NET WORTH NOW $2.5 BILLION According To Forbes

Jay-Z is still very much a business, mannnn … according to Forbes, the Roc Nation rapper is now worth a jaw-dropping $2.5 billion following the sale of his alcohol brand. Read More

Porsha Williams Decided On ‘RHOA’ Exit ‘Long Before’ Meeting Simon Guobadia, Clarifies She ‘Wasn’t Running Away’ From Backlash

As viewers from all across the globe are watching Porsha Williams make her premiere on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she’s taking a moment to speak on some past matters pertaining to The Real Housewives of Atlanta! Read More

Tyler James Williams Acknowledges ‘Traumatic’ Side Of Being A Child Actor

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams is opening up about his early years in Hollywood, along with the impact that the experience had on him. Read More

Ticketmaster Hit With Lawsuit Over Drake Tour Prices

Less than two weeks after Drake announced It’s All A Blur Tour, Ticketmaster is facing legal action over allegations of artificially inflating prices for “Official Platinum” tickets. Read More

Larsa Pippen Says She Can Wear Box Braids Because She’s ‘Not White’

Larsa Pippen is standing by her decision to don box braids on a Bahamas trip that was featured on The Real Housewives of Miami, and her reasoning is simple: she’s “not white!” Read More

Billionaire Porsche Executive Wolfgang Porsche Files For Divorce, Reportedly, Due To Wife’s ‘Dementia-Like’ Illness

A member of the Austrian-German auto dynasty, billionaire Wolfgang Porsche, has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Claudia. Read More

Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency, Pushes To Cancel Spring Break

Miami Beach isn’t what it used to be. City officials have had enough and want to cancel spring break. Read More

Clay Evans, VP Of ‘Grand Hustle’ Passes Away, Represented T.I., Lil Duval, & More

Atlanta mourns the loss of Claybourne Evans Jr., a well-known community figure and businessman in the entertainment industry. Evans’ family announced his untimely passing Thursday. Read More

R.Kelly Sexual Abuse Victim Receives Priority Access To The Singer’s Royalty Account With Sony Music

On Thursday, Illinois higher court ruled that Heather Williams had the right to access R. Kelly’s account with Sony Music, which was worth $1.5 million. Read More

50 Cent and A Miami Medical Spa Has Reached A Settlement In False Penis Enlargement Case

50 Cent reaches a settlement with a Miami medical spa that falsely claimed he had penis enlargement surgery. Read More

Mary J. Blige Partners With Lifetime Network To Produce Two New Films Inspired By Her Hit Songs “Real Love” And “Strength Of A Woman”

Mary J. Blige is teaming up with Lifetime Network to serve as the executive producer for two new original movies. Read More

Chloe Bailey Speaks On Controversial “Swarm” Sex Scene; “I Was Doing My Job” [Video]

The beautiful Chloe Bailey may be the topic of discussion following her steamy sex scene in “Swarm,”but the singer is not bothered one bit by the backlash. Read More

CDC Issues Brazilian Butt Lift Alert

Brazilian Butt Lifts, otherwise known as BBLs, are trending among the list of top cosmetic surgeries. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued an alert. Read More

World Athletics Bans Trans Women From All-Female Running Competitions

In a move sure to spark widespread backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community, World Athletics has officially banned transgender athletes from competing in female sports. Read More

Xscape’s LaTocha Scott Addresses Kandi’s ‘Speak On It’ Episode and Denies Stealing $30k From Her Sister: “$30,000 Lie” [Video]

LaTocha Scott has a few words to say to Kandi Burruss after the singer denied having any issues with Scott being the lead singer of Xscape. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com