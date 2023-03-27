SWV’s Coko Uses Her Heart And Takes In Her Twin Cousins

CLOSE

90’s singing group Sisters With Voices name as of late has been caught up in the not so sisterly behavior of sing group Xscape. The turmoil of female singing groups is nothing new to SWV however that’s something they experienced in their 20’s, the ladies of SWV that are now in their 50’s, with grown children have done what real sisters do, built a bridge and got over it.

SWV’s Coko recently has used her heart and not her eye’s to not only be there for her group SWV, but to also take in her twin, 12 year old cousins that lost their mother to the autoimmune disease Lupus.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs, Lupus can affect the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs.

Recently singer Coko Gamble of SWV exclusively told PEOPLE about adapting to life with two new kids under her roof all while grieving the loss of her cousin who had contracted COVID-19 shortly before her death.

“She had lupus, and we feel like she knew that she was sick already and that she wouldn’t be here much longer because she was getting things in order. We were like, ‘Of course, sure, no problem,’ and she was getting paperwork in order and everything. Shortly thereafter, she got really sick and she passed away, and so here we are today.” “It’s family,” … “I would want somebody to do that for me.”

