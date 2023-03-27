Kandi Calls LaTocha “Corny” For Clowning Her Vocals

CLOSE

Kandi isn’t here for her Xscape groupmate, LaTocha, clowning her singing. In fact, she’s calling her corny for it!

In a clip posted to Kandi Online, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star says, “You are trying to clown a person’s voice, whose voice, is leading on half the hits that is your claim to fame.”

Check out the clip below:

Kandi continued with, “The same voice that has accomplished more than you.”

Chile, it seems like the drama within Xscape is never-ending, but do you agree with Kandi’s point?

Check out the full episode below and let us know:

