Kandi Calls LaTocha “Corny” For Clowning Her Vocals

Kandi isn’t here for her Xscape groupmate, LaTocha, clowning her singing. In fact, she’s calling her corny for it!
In a clip posted to Kandi Online, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star says, “You are trying to clown a person’s voice, whose voice, is leading on half the hits that is your claim to fame.”
Kandi continued with, “The same voice that has accomplished more than you.”
Chile, it seems like the drama within Xscape is never-ending, but do you agree with Kandi’s point?
