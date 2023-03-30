Let’s Talk Public Safety | Live April 6 at 6PM

CLOSE
Join Radio One Cleveland & City of Cleveland Police April 6th for “Let’s Talk Public Safety” a conversation with the Safety Director, Chief of Police and recruiters, hosted by Sam Sylk.
Find out what it takes to protect the city you love and how policing is changing in the city. You might be surprised.
Watch live on our Facebook page.
Click Here to Watch
