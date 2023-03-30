The Bijou Star Files: Michael Sterling Wants To ‘Fight’ For Eva

CLOSE

Michael Sterling Wants To ‘Fight’ For Eva Marcille Amid Divorce: ‘I Am Not Going To Lose My Wife’

Eva Marcille filed divorce documents citing her marriage as “irretrievably broken,” but Michael Sterling isn’t ready to give up. In a statement he revealed his intentions to fight for his marriage. Read More

33 SWIMMERS IN HAWAII ‘HARASSING’ HUGE POD OF DOLPHINS …In Big Trouble On Big Island

The feds are investigating a large group of swimmers accused of harassing a pod of dolphins in Hawaii … and the alleged violation is all on video. Read More

TORY LANEZ FILES APPEAL IN SHOOTING CONVICTION… Rap Lyrics, Photo of Gun Tattoo Tainted Jury

Tory Lanez is not going down without a fight … he has just filed an appeal to throw out his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, claiming, among other things, prosecutors tried to dirty him up with irrelevant evidence. Read More

BARBARA CORCORAN RIPS L.A.’S NEW MANSION TAX …Nobody Benefits in the End

Los Angeles’ controversial new “mansion tax” is about to kick in, forcing sellers to pay more money than ever before if their property sells for at least $5 million … and Barbara Corcoran thinks it’s a bad idea. Read More

DAMAR HAMLIN Visits Capitol Hill …URGES FOR MORE AEDS IN SCHOOLS

Damar Hamlin visited Capitol Hill to promote an important cause on Wednesday … urging lawmakers to feature more AEDs in schools throughout the country — less than three months after he suffered cardiac arrest and nearly died during a Monday Night Football game. Read More

BLAC CHYNA BECOMING ANGELA WHITE FOR MY KIDS… Gotta Set Good Example

Angela White — who’s best known, to this point, as Blac Chyna — is turning over a new leaf to set a good example for her little ones, and it’s obvious the changes are way more than just cosmetic. Read More

MLB TEAMS ROLL OUT NEW FOOD FOR 2023 …2-Foot Chili Cheesburgers & 34-Inch Sandwiches!!!

If you’re going to MLB Opening Day on Thursday … ya better bring your appetite — ’cause several teams are rollin’ out some new food items for the season — and most are absolutely massive!! Read More

JONAH HILL Kanye’s Flip on Jews??? NOOOOPE, NOT TACKLING THAT ONE

Jonah Hill was in no chatty mood Tuesday night — beelining it to his car after dinner … and ignoring questions about Kanye West. Read More

ELON MUSK & STEVE WOZNIAK DEMAND PAUSE TO AI DEVELOPMENT …This is a ‘Dangerous Race!!!’

The growth of AI technology is going too far too quickly and dangerously — at least, according to tech giants Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak … who’ve joined a huge group of leaders asking developers to temporarily call it quits. Read More

BLACK CALIFORNIANS OWED OVER $800 BILLION IN REPARATIONS …Economists Suggest

Black Californians are owed upward of $800 billion due to decades of discriminatory and racist practices that set back generations — so say experts in a formal suggestion. Read More

ED SHEERAN JAY-Z PASSED ON ‘SHAPE OF YOU’ …Says it Didn’t Need Rap to Go Pop!!!

Ed Sheeran is admitting Jay-Z was in the right to decline a guest verse on his 2017 monster hit “Shape of You.” Read More

Annemarie Wiley, Wife Of NFL Star Marcellus Wiley, Reportedly Set To Make ‘RHOBH’ Debut

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be excited to learn that, there’s a new Bravolebrity on the block: Annemarie Wiley! Read More

Chloe Bailey Reflects On Judgement Around Her Embracing Sexuality: ‘It Was Killing Me, To Be Honest’

As Chloe Bailey gears up to release her debut solo album, she’s taking a moment to acknowledge all the backlash she’s received for embracing her sexuality in the public eye. Read More

Lionel Richie Jokes That Sex With Him No Longer Lasts ‘All Night Long’

Lionel Richie says that sex with hime no longer lasts “all night long,” and at his age he’s got it “down to a fierce 15 minutes.” Read More

Bronny James Projected As #1 NIL Earner In The Entire Nation With $7.2M Valuation

Eighteen-year-old Bronny James has been projected as the number one NIL earner in the entire nation. According to ON3, James’ current annual valuation sits at a whopping $7.2 million. Read More

Omarion Talks About Meeting Apryl Jones’ Boyfriend Taye Diggs For The First Time: ‘It Was Cool’

Omarion and Taye Diggs have finally met! In August, the singer told The Shade Room he hadn’t met the actor, who began dating his children’s mother, Apryl Jones, in early 2022. Read More

Yum…? Food Company Creates Meatball From Woolly Mammoth Cells

An Australian food company called Vow recently created a meatball with protein cultivated from woolly mammoth cells, highlighting a new approach to food that just may become more normalized in the future. Read More

Twitter Reacts To Photo Sheryl Lee Ralph Shared Of Her Son: ‘Hey Mother In Law’

Sheryl Lee Ralph has Twitter users throwing daughter-in-law applications in her direction after posting a photo of her son Etienne Maurice, on Monday. Read More

Khia Says Saweetie Sampling ‘My Neck, My Back’ Is Her ‘Least Favorite’ : ‘Nobody Ain’t Gave It No Justice Yet’

Khia is sharing her thoughts about the artists who sampled her 2001 hit single “My Neck, My Back.” As well as divulging which artist created her “least favorite” version. Read More

12-Year-Old Charged With Killing Man Who Wouldn’t Sell Him Guns, Cops Find Boy Thanks to Pizza Receipt

A 12-year-old is being charged as an adult after being accused of killing a Milwaukee man to steal his guns. Read More

Human Remains Discovered in Storage Unit Identified as Former Police Chief

The human remains discovered inside of a storage unit in west central Illinois have been identified as a former police chief, Read More

Adidas Withdraws Filing Against Black Lives Matter Logo

On Monday, Adidas asked the US Patent and Trademark Office to dismiss a recent filing from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) to trademark a three-stripe logo, but the brand has now rescinded its request. The news of the withdrawl was first reported by Reuters today. Read More

Florida Couple Kidnapped in Haiti Remain Held at Ransom for $400,000, Says Family

Tamarac, Florida couple Abigail and Jean-Dickens Toussaint were kidnapped during a visit to Haiti earlier this month and their family says they’re being held at ransom, Read More

Serial Sperm Donor Sued For Increasing Incest Risk After Fathering 550 Children

An international sperm donor, who has fathered about 550 children, is being sued for allegedly raising the risk of accidental incest. Read More

Apple Announces Launch of Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later System

Apple is joining the buy now, pay later wave by testing its own payment plan system. Read More

Ryan Coogler Is Working On “The X-Files” Reboot, Creator Chris Carter Says

Ryan Coogler is reportedly ready to put a new spin on The X-Files, leaving fans and original participants of the film rejoicing. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg, Charlamagne Tha God Defend Mississippi News Anchor Who Quoted Snoop Dogg on the Air

Whoopi Goldberg and Charlamagne Tha God have both spoken out in defense of a Mississippi news anchor who was pulled from the air after quoting Snoop Dogg during a broadcast. Read More

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to Headline 2023 Essence Festival

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is returning for its 29th annual summer event, and this year it’s celebrating 50 years of hip hop. Read More

Bow Wow Blasts Jermaine Dupri, Claims He Tried To Keep His Publishing [Photos + Video]

Round 10? Read More

Transgender Media Personality TS Madison Questions Why Trans Women “Expose” Celebrity Men Amid Reports That Kevin Gates Had A Date w/ A Trans Model: ‘What Is The Reason?????’

TV personality TS Madison recently spoke out and questioned why transgender women “expose” celebrity men after having a sexual relationship with them. Read More

