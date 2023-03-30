Watch Hulu’s Highly-Anticipated Docuseries ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Featuring Hip Hop’s Chart Topping Artists

CLOSE

Hulu’s highly-anticipated original docuseries “RapCaviar Presents” debuted exclusively to the platform today (Mar. 30). The series based on Spotify’s influential RapCaviar playlist features some of hip hop’s biggest names like City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Tyler, the Creator. Check out the trailer inside.

The compelling new documentary series tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of hip hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. The series is based on the influential Spotify RapCaviar playlist, which was first launched in 2015. This six-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective.

“RapCaviar Presents” will be Executive Produced by Karam Gill, who will also serve as Creative Director; Steve Rivo, who will also serve as showrunner; Carl Chery and Liz Gateley, who are overseeing creative on the show for Spotify; and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Av Accius, Jeremiah Murphy and Marcus A. Clarke serve as Co-EPs. Karam Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X and Mandon Lovett will also serve as episodic Directors.

Here are the episode descriptions:

Tyler, The Creator – Breaking The Mold

Logline: Hip-hop is one of the last frontiers when it comes to erasing hyper-masculine norms. But at the forefront of a generational shift toward inclusivity is Tyler, The Creator. Can a rapper like him make it past gatekeepers and truly be accepted?

Features: Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Pharrell Williams, Jasper Dolphin

Directed by: Karam Gill

City Girls – Money, Power & Respect

Logline: City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami speak to a new generation of women openly celebrating wealth and sexuality. But with greater exposure comes even more vicious attacks and criticism. How does the duo persist in a world steeped in misogyny and judgment?

Features: City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, Saweetie

Directed by: Wendy J.N. Lee

Roddy Ricch – The Gift and The Curse

Logline: Roddy Ricch is among hip-hop’s most promising emerging stars, but constant public scrutiny and internet backlash has threatened to break him. What do artists do when social media can easily catapult them to fame but can also destroy them?

Features: Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Ella Mai, DJ Mustard

Polo G – Through The Storm

Logline: As America’s mental health crisis envelops hip-hop, Polo G is among the superstars grappling with the effects of trauma while doing everything he can to break the cycle. Now, he’s focused on evolving his art while embracing the complex process of healing.

Features: Polo G, The Game, G Herbo

Directed by: Mandon Lovett

Coi Leray – Hate Me Now

Logline: While men can become stars off talent and artistry alone, women in hip-hop face greater expectations to conform. Coi Leray is fighting to create space for a new kind of beauty, empowerment, and control while proving she’s more than a trendy TikTok artist.

Features: Coi Leray, Cardi B., Doja Cat, Glorilla

Directed by: Farah X

Rhyme and Punishment

Logline: Law enforcement has a history of surveilling Black Americans and targeting rappers, using lyrics and social media to build cases. With the feds constantly watching, can hip-hop effectively harness its political power to combat the criminalization of rap?

Features: Bobby Shmurda, Fivio Foreign, Maino, Killer Mike

Directed by: Peter J. Scalettar

Check out the trailer for Hulu’s “Rap Caviar Presents” below:

Watch Hulu’s Highly-Anticipated Docuseries ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Featuring Hip Hop’s Chart Topping Artists was originally published on globalgrind.com