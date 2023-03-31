Euclid Police Officer Sentenced For Assault Conviction

CLOSE

A Euclid police officer who was charged with assaulting someone during a traffic stop has been sentenced.

Michael Amiot received a suspended 90-jail sentence for being found guilty of one count of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights. On another count of assault, he was found not guilty.

Amiot was given one year of probation, and the suspended jail sentence means that Amiot won’t have to go to jail unless he violates it.

Amiott told the judge prior to sentencing he has undergone additional training so this type of incident will not happen again.

Amiott’s charges stem from the August 2017 arrest of Richard Hubbard III.

