A Euclid police officer who was charged with assaulting someone during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Michael Amiot received a suspended 90-jail sentence for being found guilty of one count of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights. On another count of assault, he was found not guilty.
Amiot was given one year of probation, and the suspended jail sentence means that Amiot won’t have to go to jail unless he violates it.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Amiott told the judge prior to sentencing he has undergone additional training so this type of incident will not happen again.
Amiott’s charges stem from the August 2017 arrest of Richard Hubbard III.
To see the initial report from FOX 8, [click here].
The Latest:
- Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Jonathan Majors Lawyer Drops Receipts
- 2 Ohio Women Missing After Vacation in New Mexico
- 3 People Arrested For The Tekashi 6ix9ine Gym Attack
- Euclid Police Officer Sentenced For Assault Conviction
- Win Tickets to See Jagged Edge in Cleveland!
- Blac Chyna Defends Tamron Hall Amid ‘Messy’ Accusations: ‘She Understood The Assignment’
- Quinta Brunson Brings Her Comedic Flair To ‘Saturday Night Live’
- AV Rockwell Peels Back The Layers Of Inner City Culture With Her Film, ‘A Thousand And One’
- ‘What Goes Around Comes Around’: Civil Right Leaders React To Trump’s Criminal Indictment
- Larenz Tate And Method Man Are Still Fine AF After 30 Years In The Industry
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex '4 Times a Night for 23 Years'